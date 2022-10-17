Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
International Business Times
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]
A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Revealed the Name of His Horse and Why the Show Never Said It
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness once revealed the name of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon's horse and why he never says it on the show.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”
"Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: 'I declare that this is my last Halloween movie,'" late night host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress when she stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Tuesday. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Comments / 0