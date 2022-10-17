ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simplemost

The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here

It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
FanSided

A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more

Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.

