Griffith, IN

Indiana teacher charged after admitting to having 'kill list' of students, staff

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old Griffith, Indiana teacher was arrested last week after telling one of her students that she had made a “kill list” with students she taught, according to ABC News .

On Friday, Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres was charged with intimidation.

Carrasquillo-Torres was arrested after officers from the East Chicago Police Department were dispatched to speak with the principal and assistant principal of St. Stanislaus School -- located about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago -- in reference to a threatening report that school officials had learned about earlier in the day regarding Carrasquillo-Torres.

Carrasquillo-Torres is a 5th-grade teacher at the school.

"At approximately 12:45 p.m. a 5th-grade student told his/her Counselor that their 5th-grade teacher made comments to him/her about killing herself, students, and staff at St. Stanislaus School," East Chicago Police Department said in a statement released on social media. "The teacher further told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list."

According to school officials, Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately escorted to the principal's office to discuss the disturbing incident and subsequently admitted to them that she did make those statements to the student and also confirmed that she had a "kill list."

Tom Kitchens
3d ago

Oh my God, at least they caught it before it got out of hand. smh

WRTV

