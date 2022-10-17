White House Covid czar calls on seniors to get omicron booster now — It 'literally could save your life'

Read full article on original website
Santa Claws
3d ago
Sure. The #2 shot made me sick for a week. Then, a month later (December, 2021) I got Covid and was sick for 10 days. Since then, I have been fine. I'm done. I'll take my chances.
Nivek
3d ago
Unless you're a complete sheep, anyone with half a brain would have to wonder why this is the only vaccine that requires a new booster every month.
Lois Vertz
2d ago
I'm older and had it twice and still living no shots sorry when shots first came out it was made in about 6weeks it takes a GOOD 10 years to get that crap right and safe for people to take
