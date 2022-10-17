ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Orlando Weekly

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
click orlando

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Rebounderz Orlando Adds Membership Tier

Rebounderz Orlando Adds Membership Tier – Introducing an all new 6-Month membership option for all day every day ENDLESS FUN! With the best attractions in town, legendary in-house full service cafe, unbeatable deals and more – let Rebounderz be your families one stop shop for safe, clean, FUN!
fox35orlando.com

Haunted car wash coming to Kissimmee this Halloween

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Get your car cleaned and get spooked at the same time … if you dare!. Tommy's Express in Kissimmee will debut its Tunnel of Terror haunted car wash this Halloween. This year's theme is The Purge – based on the horror series about a totalitarian America that sanctions an annual national holiday where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours.
Orlando Weekly

Reggae legends Inner Circle headline the Florida Jerk Festival in Apopka this weekend

"Honestly, I really don’t remember the first time we played in Florida,” says Roger Lewis, the leader of Inner Circle, speaking remotely from Miami. “We used to do it a long time ago, come up from Pensacola, go up to Tallahassee, that club down there — it’s still there.” Inner Circle is still here, too, a remarkable feat of longevity in an industry that is completely different than it was when they first started, or even just a few years ago. “Brevard County,” interjects his younger brother Ian; his thick patois imparts a level of class and sophistication to those two words, unlike anything such a place deserves.
click orlando

No Halloween plans yet? Winter Garden to celebrate this spooky season for 11 days

WINTER GARDEN, Fla – The City of Winter Garden is bringing an 11-day Halloween experience for the entire family featuring special events and highlighting local businesses. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando

JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
