BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll, announced on Tuesday. It marks the 58th consecutive week that the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll, dating back to the 2019-20 season. They came in at No. 11 in the final poll of the 2021-22 season.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO