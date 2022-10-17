Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
iuhoosiers.com
IUWT Travels to Knoxville for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals
BLOOMINGTON, Ind– Indiana women's tennis will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. On Oct. 19-Oct. 24 for the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Tournament. The tournament is hosted by the University of Tennessee and will take place at Goodfriend Tennis Center on the Volunteers' campus. Competing for the Hoosiers in the qualifying...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Finishes Ninth at The Ally 2022
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team finished ninth overall after 54 holes of play at The Ally 2022. Indiana shot a 910 (309-294-307; +46) at the Old Waverly Golf Club. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. The Ally 2022 • West Point, Miss. Old Waverly Golf Club. Par...
iuhoosiers.com
Salyers Named Big Ten Golfer of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior Drew Salyers was named the co-Big Ten Men's Golfer of the Week for the third time in his career, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Salyers earned the distinction after a historic performance at the Quail Valley Invitational over the weekend. The Howard,...
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Bags Big Ten, National Weekly Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After earning four points in Indiana men's soccer's important 4-2 conference win over Penn State on Friday (Oct. 14), redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has earned a laundry list of weekly awards. On Monday (Oct. 17), Wittenbrink was named to the College Soccer News Team of the...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Start Season At No. 11 In Associated Press Preseason Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll, announced on Tuesday. It marks the 58th consecutive week that the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll, dating back to the 2019-20 season. They came in at No. 11 in the final poll of the 2021-22 season.
iuhoosiers.com
Olivia Smith Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer midfielder Olivia Smith earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Smith scored her first collegiate goal in a 2-2 draw against Purdue last Sunday. The Fischer, Ind. native, has played in 11 matches and earned her first...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Improve in Second Round, Sit Sixth Overall
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team moved up four spots in the team standings during the second round and sit sixth with 18 holes to play at The Ally 2022. Indiana shot a 603 (309-294; +27) over the first two rounds of the tournament on Monday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Finishes 10th, Salyers Earns Medalist Honors
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Junior Drew Salyers concluded his historic tournament with individual medalist honors after shooting a 199 (65-65-69; -17) at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational on Monday. The Indiana men's golf team finished 10th overall after shooting a 841 (281-282-278; -23) for the weekend. The final round...
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 17) in front of road trip to Rutgers in Week 8. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke in front of the Hoosiers Noon kickoff against the Scarlet Knights on Big Ten Network.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 18 Hoosiers Set to Battle Badgers Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18-ranked Indiana men's soccer (6-2-4, 2-1-3 B1G) will play its final Big Ten Conference road match when it faces Wisconsin (4-5-3, 1-3-1 B1G) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 8...
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Back on the road, the Indiana football program will venture east for an afternoon contest at SHI Stadium against homestanding Rutgers. The Hoosier and Scarlet Knights will face off at Noon on the Big Ten Network on Saturday (Oct. 22). INDIANA (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at...
iuhoosiers.com
Berger Named To Cheryl Miller Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Graduate student guard Grace Berger has been named one of 20 to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list, announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). The award honors the nation's top small forward in women's basketball NCAA Division I.
iuhoosiers.com
‘True Pro’ -- Miller Kopp and Social Media’s ‘Double-Edged Sword’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp has made his social media mark. Social media sometimes marks this Indiana senior forward with doubters who create noise best ignored. Welcome to a 21st Century sports world where everything is out there -- the good, the bad, the fun, the silly and the irrelevant.
