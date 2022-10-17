Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
New era ahead for historic Newton Falls Community Center
With decades of history dating back to the WWII era in the 1940s, the historic Newton Falls Community Center is a staple to those in the Village. On Wednesday evening, the public got a glimpse of plans to renovate the facility as it's now given this second chance at life.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 20th
Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1972 | Fifty years ago, Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter became the 10,000th Mahoning Valley resident to purchase a copper bracelet engraved with the name of an American GI missing in Vietnam. Bruce Zoldan, center director of the Youngstown district of Voices in Vital America, and Lt. Mike Glynn, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Training Center in Youngstown, presented the bracelet to Hunter.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders to host three-part meeting on importance of ambulances
Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders (YNL) will be hosting a three-part City Safety Series to further understand the importance of the current situation with ambulances in the city. Youngstown's current provider, AMR, is asking for additional funds from the city in order to continue serving residents. These town hall style meetings will...
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Youngstown, OH
The steel town of Youngstown in Mahoning County, Ohio, is the principal city of the metropolitan area of Youngstown–Warren. Its flourishing city today is a direct result of the years of economic and industrial boost. Founded by a man named John Young in 1797, this city eventually found its...
WYTV.com
Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
coolcleveland.com
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Shelter blankets needed for local facilities
A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
WFMJ.com
Niles McKinley High School closed Thursday
There will be no classes held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, for students at Niles McKinley High School. In a post on the district's Facebook page, superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that the building is experiencing mechanical problems with the heating system. The closure affects only staff and students at...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
Youngstown councilman frustrated over ARP fund allocation approval
Wednesday evening, Youngstown city council approved the spending of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on the north and south sides.
Youngstown students treated after eating suspected drug-laced candy
City police and security for the Youngstown City School District are investigating after at least two students had to be treated Tuesday for overdose symptoms at East High School.
‘Spooktacular’ house turning heads in Boardman
It's on Angiline Drive in Boardman and is pretty hard to miss with these early sunsets we've been having.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Three hospitalized after crashes during slippery commute in Trumbull County. Troopers and other police agencies are investigating several accidents caused by slippery conditions. Thousands without power in Trumbull, Mercer counties. FirstEnergy is trying to find out why the power went out to nearly 4,400 homes and businesses in Trumbull and...
Farm and Dairy
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
WFMJ.com
Budget Blinds celebrates 30 years in business with ribbon cutting in Boardman
Pennsylvania-based business, Budget Blinds celebrated 30 years in business with a ribbon cutting ceremony in DeBartolo Commons in Boardman Wednesday morning. The Budget Blinds franchise is eight years old and started in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and the company has been serving Ohio for about one year serving communities like Boardman, Canfield, Poland, Warren and Columbiana.
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
