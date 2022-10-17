ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

New era ahead for historic Newton Falls Community Center

With decades of history dating back to the WWII era in the 1940s, the historic Newton Falls Community Center is a staple to those in the Village. On Wednesday evening, the public got a glimpse of plans to renovate the facility as it's now given this second chance at life.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 20th

Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1972 | Fifty years ago, Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter became the 10,000th Mahoning Valley resident to purchase a copper bracelet engraved with the name of an American GI missing in Vietnam. Bruce Zoldan, center director of the Youngstown district of Voices in Vital America, and Lt. Mike Glynn, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Training Center in Youngstown, presented the bracelet to Hunter.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Youngstown, OH

The steel town of Youngstown in Mahoning County, Ohio, is the principal city of the metropolitan area of Youngstown–Warren. Its flourishing city today is a direct result of the years of economic and industrial boost. Founded by a man named John Young in 1797, this city eventually found its...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
coolcleveland.com

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing

Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
EUCLID, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles McKinley High School closed Thursday

There will be no classes held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, for students at Niles McKinley High School. In a post on the district's Facebook page, superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that the building is experiencing mechanical problems with the heating system. The closure affects only staff and students at...
NILES, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Three hospitalized after crashes during slippery commute in Trumbull County. Troopers and other police agencies are investigating several accidents caused by slippery conditions. Thousands without power in Trumbull, Mercer counties. FirstEnergy is trying to find out why the power went out to nearly 4,400 homes and businesses in Trumbull and...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Budget Blinds celebrates 30 years in business with ribbon cutting in Boardman

Pennsylvania-based business, Budget Blinds celebrated 30 years in business with a ribbon cutting ceremony in DeBartolo Commons in Boardman Wednesday morning. The Budget Blinds franchise is eight years old and started in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and the company has been serving Ohio for about one year serving communities like Boardman, Canfield, Poland, Warren and Columbiana.
BOARDMAN, OH

