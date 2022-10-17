Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
akinseagleseye.com
Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high
It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin-Round Rock Housing Market Sees Slowdown in Sales
In September, the Austin–Round Rock MSA housing market continued to return to normal activity with more available supply and a softer appreciation of home price growth according to the latest Central Texas Housing Market Report released by the Austin Board of REALTORS®. Home sales declined 18.5% to 2,992 closed listings as active listings were up 162.4% to 9,671 listings—the highest number of active listings in the MSA since July 2011.
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
CBS Austin
Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin
Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
'Biggest surf park development on the planet' could soon come to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could soon be home to the "biggest surf park development on the planet." A company called Surf Lakes builds wave parks where people can surf, even in landlocked areas. They're planning to put one of their facilities south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 20 minutes from downtown.
KVUE
Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country
AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
City of Austin searching for location to store large amounts of water underground
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin continues to grow, the city has started looking into what they can do to conserve the water that the reserves currently have as part of Austin's 100-year water resource plan. One of the projects that the city has implemented includes having a place to...
Warming trend accelerates this weekend as humidity and gusty winds return
Our period of cooler than normal fall weather is ending as gusty south winds transport humidity and near-record heat into our area for Formula 1 weekend. -- David Yeomans
Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer District hits critical drought level for the 1st time since 2013
The critical drought declaration was made on Thursday after one of the District's drought triggers, Lovelady Monitory Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger on Monday.
1 Texas Eatery Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Quick Bites
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
Monday was the busiest day ever at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Austin's airport just set a new record for the most passengers in a single day.
Report: Austin content-creating AI company raises $125M at $1.5B valuation
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based startup Jasper AI is using artificial intelligence to create content for marketing, blogging and many other applications. Less than two years after being founded, the company has raised $125 million in series A funding with a $1.5 billion valuation, according to the Austin Business Journal. The numbers make it the city's newest "unicorn," as well as one of the fastest to achieve such a high valuation.
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
