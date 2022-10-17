ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million

5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
AUSTIN, TX
akinseagleseye.com

Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high

It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin-Round Rock Housing Market Sees Slowdown in Sales

In September, the Austin–Round Rock MSA housing market continued to return to normal activity with more available supply and a softer appreciation of home price growth according to the latest Central Texas Housing Market Report released by the Austin Board of REALTORS®. Home sales declined 18.5% to 2,992 closed listings as active listings were up 162.4% to 9,671 listings—the highest number of active listings in the MSA since July 2011.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin

Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Biggest surf park development on the planet' could soon come to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could soon be home to the "biggest surf park development on the planet." A company called Surf Lakes builds wave parks where people can surf, even in landlocked areas. They're planning to put one of their facilities south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 20 minutes from downtown.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country

AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Austin content-creating AI company raises $125M at $1.5B valuation

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based startup Jasper AI is using artificial intelligence to create content for marketing, blogging and many other applications. Less than two years after being founded, the company has raised $125 million in series A funding with a $1.5 billion valuation, according to the Austin Business Journal. The numbers make it the city's newest "unicorn," as well as one of the fastest to achieve such a high valuation.
AUSTIN, TX
