ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on TV again – here’s how to watch them

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joey Gill
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B83gn_0iceHmGW00

( WJBF ) — A beloved television tradition returns for the holidays this year, but you won’t be able to watch like you have in the past.

Three Charlie Brown specials – “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” – will only air on Apple TV+ after previously appearing on both the streaming service and PBS in 2021.

After airing on the network only one year, PBS says that they no longer hold the rights to the specials.

“Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween,” said PBS in a reply tweet dated September 29 .

Airbnb invites you to stay for a spell at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage

It’s the second time that the specials will not air on broadcast television. In 2020, the specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ after Apple acquired the rights to the Peanuts franchise in 2018. Previously, the specials aired from 1966 to 2000 on CBS and from 2001 to 2020 on ABC.

Of the original 35 Peanuts specials produced up until 1992, the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas episodes remain the most popular and most re-aired. PBS was able to strike a deal with Apple in 2021 to air the three holiday classics.

Despite no longer airing on TV, non-subscribers can stream the holiday specials through Apple TV+ for free in a limited window. The Halloween special will be free to stream from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, the Thanksgiving special from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, and the Christmas special from Dec. 22 through Dec. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Human remains found in yard of vacant NC home

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Queen City News

TIMELINE: NC native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from High Point who is accused in the murder of her Chicago landlord had endured abuse as a child and had changed after her move to Chicago. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing her landlord Frances Walker, 69. Kolalou is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Police believe […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Queen City News

Raymond Moody sentenced to life for kidnapping, killing Brittanee Drexel in 2009

Editor’s note: Part of this story has been edited to clarify Brittanee Drexel’s grandmother was reading a letter from Brittanee’s sister. GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel in 2009 pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Georgetown County and was sentenced to life in prison. Before he was […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Silver Alert canceled for Cabarrus County pair

MIDLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert for two people missing from a home in Midland has been canceled, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr., 76, and Lillie McLain Wilson, 72, were reportedly last seen at a home on the 9800 block of Troutman Road, officials […]
MIDLAND, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy