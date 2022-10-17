ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.

As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
buckscountyherald.com

Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture

Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
State College

Letters: Proposed Amendments Are ‘Cowardly’; GOP Hypocrisy; Remember Casino Actions When Casting Ballot; Democracy on the Line

By now you’ve probably seen full-page ads in your newspaper announcing “Proposed Amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania.” And you’ve probably ignored them. Don’t. These proposed amendments are the latest Republican attack on life as we know it in Pennsylvania. If enacted these amendments will:
Pocono Update

Are You Ready To Vote? View Pennsylvania Voter Resource Guide

Are you ready to vote? Check out this voter resource information to make sure your vote is counted this election. Pennsylvania State | Monday, October 24 is the 2022 general election voter registration deadline. To ensure Pennsylvanians can vote this election, we have prepared a resource that includes information on general registration, registration status, updates, information for service members, mail-in ballots, and more.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion

Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
