Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
State College
How Well a Death in Pennsylvania Will Be Investigated Depends Largely on Where Someone Dies
STATE COLLEGE — In one Pennsylvania county, the coroner’s office relies on an autopsy facility with rusted equipment that does not meet federal workplace standards. The contracted forensic pathologists there perform more than 325 autopsies a year. A coroner in another county claimed his part-time deputies don’t really...
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
Appalachian Commission sends $7M for workforce projects in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced almost $50 million in grants across the 13-state region, and Pennsylvania will receive $7 million to encourage economic growth. Nine projects in Pennsylvania will receive about $50,000 to $1.5 million for workforce training, manufacturing, child care and feasibility studies...
Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Lawmakers should pass the bill before the end of the year. The post Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.
As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
buckscountyherald.com
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
State College
Letters: Proposed Amendments Are ‘Cowardly’; GOP Hypocrisy; Remember Casino Actions When Casting Ballot; Democracy on the Line
By now you’ve probably seen full-page ads in your newspaper announcing “Proposed Amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania.” And you’ve probably ignored them. Don’t. These proposed amendments are the latest Republican attack on life as we know it in Pennsylvania. If enacted these amendments will:
nypressnews.com
Biden wades into Philly crime wave trying to boost Fetterman in tight Senate race against GOP’s Oz
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The popular convenience store chain Wawa is shutting down two locations in the city because of “safety and security challenges,” which is but another symptom of the crime epidemic that has propelled law-and-order issues to the top of voters’ minds in this year’s midterm elections.
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Fall foliage peak about to fade across much of Pennsylvania: weekly state report
The last chance for autumn leaf-peeping in 2022 in Pennsylvania is almost upon us, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report for October 20-26. About about half the state described as “starting to fade,” and most of the rest – primarily the Appalachian Mountains portion – is in the “best color” phase.
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
HARRISBURG, PA – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
Are You Ready To Vote? View Pennsylvania Voter Resource Guide
Are you ready to vote? Check out this voter resource information to make sure your vote is counted this election. Pennsylvania State | Monday, October 24 is the 2022 general election voter registration deadline. To ensure Pennsylvanians can vote this election, we have prepared a resource that includes information on general registration, registration status, updates, information for service members, mail-in ballots, and more.
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Pennsylvania needs to declare a time out on the sale of municipal water and sewer systems | Opinion
Legislation passed in 2016, known as Act 12, has set off a feeding frenzy of for-profit, private utilities gobbling up public, municipal water and sewer systems. Leading the charge in Pennsylvania are Aqua PA and Pennsylvania American Water. Since 2016, these companies have spent almost $900 million purchasing healthy and well run public municipal utilities in PA solely to increase their profits. These same companies are now planning to spend almost $750 million on further acquisitions.
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0