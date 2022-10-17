ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes campaign stop in Ottumwa

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds made a campaign stop in Ottumwa today to encourage people to vote. Reynolds hosted a "get out and vote" rally at the Indian hills community college campus to talk to voters. Several republican candidates were also at the rally. This week's visit comes just days after...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Hurricane Ian agriculture loss could reach $1.56B, report says

The damage done to farmers and their crops is still being counted in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Agriculture losses from Ian could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The latest United...
FLORIDA STATE
ktvo.com

Reynolds v. Dejear: Iowa Governor debate highlights rift in ideologies

It was a big day for Iowa politics, with the only debate in Iowa's race for governor taking place Monday evening. The heated debate for the governorship, and a new poll showing a dead heat in the race for Senate, come as Iowa's most powerful positions go up for grabs in just over three weeks from now.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Absentee voting in Iowa begins on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa residents can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office. It's also the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy