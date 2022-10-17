Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes campaign stop in Ottumwa
Iowa governor Kim Reynolds made a campaign stop in Ottumwa today to encourage people to vote. Reynolds hosted a "get out and vote" rally at the Indian hills community college campus to talk to voters. Several republican candidates were also at the rally. This week's visit comes just days after...
ktvo.com
Hurricane Ian agriculture loss could reach $1.56B, report says
The damage done to farmers and their crops is still being counted in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Agriculture losses from Ian could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The latest United...
ktvo.com
Reynolds v. Dejear: Iowa Governor debate highlights rift in ideologies
It was a big day for Iowa politics, with the only debate in Iowa's race for governor taking place Monday evening. The heated debate for the governorship, and a new poll showing a dead heat in the race for Senate, come as Iowa's most powerful positions go up for grabs in just over three weeks from now.
ktvo.com
Absentee voting in Iowa begins on Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa residents can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office. It's also the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
ktvo.com
Bundle up! Here's some tips to stay safe in extreme cold temperatures
WASHINGTON (7News) — Cold air on Wednesday and Thursday morning smacked many people in the face as they left their houses. Frost and Freeze Alerts remain in effect for portions of Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland until 9 a.m. Wednesday and some areas could see a Frost Warning. There...
ktvo.com
Iowa gun amendment faces harsh criticism from Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws
One of the most controversial votes Iowa is facing this November is a constitutional amendment that could change Iowa gun laws. Two very different opinions will be on the ballot and left up to Iowans to decide. There is choice is whether to change the state constitution to add the...
ktvo.com
Governor attends ceremony at Thousand Hills State Park for opening of new trail
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville. Gov. Mike Parson cut the ribbon and officially opened the new Carolyn Bagley Harding Trail at the park. The estimated cost of the project was $1.6 million.
Comments / 0