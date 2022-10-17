ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

visitraleigh.com

Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area

When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'Everyone went laser-focused': 911 dispatcher recalls how emergency calls flooded in during Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marks one week since a mass shooting clamed the lives of five people and injured two others in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL News spoke with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center telecommunicator Tracy La Cascia, who took some of the first surge of calls on Oct. 13. She dispatched emergency medical services and police to help those in need.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Worth the drive: Crazy Mexico restaurant

While listing dinner options, one of the first places mentioned was Crazy Mexico, a restaurant serving authentic Mexican food that we absolutely love! I've shared it on my blog but never here on WRAL. This is one Alamance County restaurant you should know about.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sister of Raleigh mass shooting victim says gun violence needs to end

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sharon Kaivani has spent the last few days feeling waves of shock and sadness after learning that her sister was among the five killed in a mass shooting Oct. 13. “To describe her, it’s like taking a picture of sunset. It’s beautiful, wonderful, but you kind...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Carolina Hurricanes reveal Reverse Retro 2022 uniforms

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday revealed their new Adidas Reverse Retro 2022 uniforms. The team is set to wear the special uniforms twice this season at PNC Arena: Nov. 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dec. 18 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team will sport...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22nd

On Saturday, October 22nd, soul blues band Southern Avenue will be performing at the Old Library Site (310 S. Academy St. Cary, NC 27511) in downtown Cary at 7:00 PM. In addition to the live music, multiple food trucks will be stationed to feed concert-goers, as well as vendors serving beer & wine, including Cary’s Bond Brothers Beer Company and Chatham Street Wine Market.
CARY, NC
