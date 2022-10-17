"There's nothing better than the sound of a supercharger!" That's something you are not going to hear as oftern once the new-generation Dodge muscle car arrives sometime in 2024. Just like any other maker in the world, Dodge is preparing for an all-electric future, and its muscle cars can't have a different faith. But enough with the sad news (well, retrospective). Let's move to something a bit happier. The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is defined by its powerful, 797 horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8 engine. It can't get better than this, right? Well, it actually can, as Dodge came to the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show with something called "Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak" (phew...). In another words, the same model as before, but with 807 horsepower under the hood. And, if this is also not enough, Hennessey has the solution.

2 DAYS AGO