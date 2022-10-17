Read full article on original website
Top 10 Most Affordable Sport Bikes
There was a time when motorcycles were an affordable transportation alternative. These days, not so much. Bikes on the market can cost as much as a car. The bigger the engine and the more technology a bike has, the more expensive it becomes. All is not lost if you don’t have 20, 30, or 40 thousand to spend on a bike. There are some great affordable bikes that you can buy for less than $10,000. They may not have the biggest engines and might not be the fastest bikes on the road. However, they are still fun and get you where you need to go.
Top 10 Longest Range Motorcycles
The Long Haul. The Iron Butt Challenge. The Walkabout. Whatever you call it, sometimes a rider pushes the limits of the road for days on end, searching for meaning on two wheels. The only limitations are the aerodynamics of the bike, the power delivery, and the gas tank. Over time a few interested manufacturers developed their entries into this long-road competition, each worthy of a healthy Cannon Ball Run attempt. Here are our favorite long-range, two-wheeled machines.
The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Is Elegantly Mediocre And Still Overpriced
Maserati is at a point where it is trying to reinvent itself. For this to happen, the Italian brand needs entirely new models, at least some of which need to be BEVs. The 2024 GranTurismo is Maserati’s attempt at making a luxury two-door GT for everyone, and while the new model is brand new underneath, it looks like little more than a facelift of the model we have known since 2007. In the past, the Trident boasted an illustrious racing history and some of the most exquisite grand tourers, despite financial difficulties. The new generation of Maserati models, the GranTurismo included, have the uneasy task to make up for a continuous record of inconsistent build quality, reliability, and mediocre sales. Here’s where Maserati’s new GT is brilliant and where it falls short.
Bentley Should Build This Mulliner Shooting Brake
We can't explain why, but lately, lots of virtual designers have imagined various cars as shooting brakes. Just the other day, Theottle came up with the idea of a 718 Sport Turismo, while more recently we've seen the BMW Z4 Shooting Brake, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H Shooting Brake, and the Ferrari Roma Shooting Brake. But, how about a Bentley Shooting Brake? In all honesty, the British company could use a model that offers more than the 9 cubic feet of cargo room offered by the Continental GT - Bentayga aside. Virtual 3D artist Artem Shkirenko also known as the artshkirenko.3d imagined such a model, and the result is easy to like.
The Mercedes R107 a Classic Convertible You Should Absolutely Buy
The market of classic Mercs is a weird one. Some models go for insane amounts of money, and others are attainable by most classic car buyers out there. Most classic cars that are cheap generally do not have anything impressive or unique about them. They are just vehicles that were affordable and used to be aimed toward the mass market. As the years progressed, fewer and fewer are left running, and this makes them more sought after, which turns them into a classic. However, the driving experience does not match that of more premium cars of the time. But, this isn’t the case with cheap classic Mercs. The vast majority of them are reliable, good-looking, and great to drive. The R107 is a great example of an affordable classic Merc, and here's why:
Top 10 Skills to Learn on Your Dual Sport Motorcycle
Just because you know how to ride a motorcycle on the road does not mean you know how to ride one on the dirt. Purchasing a dual sport motorcycle opens a whole new world of riding opportunities. But, before you head out on the trail, you need to learn some valuable skills. These are skills that will help you maintain control of the bike and prevent a crash. Some have value on and off the road, while others differ significantly from your road riding habits. Learn these 10 skills on your dual sport and become a better rider.
This Drag Race Between a Lamborghini Huracan and a Toyota Pickup is Pure Madness
As part of its "This vs That" series, Hoonigan has put some of the craziest cars in the world face to face. Just recently we got the proof that a tuned BMW M4 can take on the Acura NSX, or that the Hoonicorn Mustang can stand in front of any supercar on this planet. In the latest episode, the guys over Hoonigan went to the Santa Margarita Ranch in California where they put a heavily tuned Lamborghini Huracan and a twin-turbo Toyota truck face to face.
Hennessey's Challenger Jailbreak Has Bugatti Power and an Attitude Problem
"There's nothing better than the sound of a supercharger!" That's something you are not going to hear as oftern once the new-generation Dodge muscle car arrives sometime in 2024. Just like any other maker in the world, Dodge is preparing for an all-electric future, and its muscle cars can't have a different faith. But enough with the sad news (well, retrospective). Let's move to something a bit happier. The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is defined by its powerful, 797 horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8 engine. It can't get better than this, right? Well, it actually can, as Dodge came to the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show with something called "Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak" (phew...). In another words, the same model as before, but with 807 horsepower under the hood. And, if this is also not enough, Hennessey has the solution.
Moto Guzzi Just Became Moto 'Gucci' For Its Latest Collab
Moto Guzzi recently celebrated its centenary with the limited edition V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale. And just when we thought things couldn’t get any more boutique, the Italian company has now joined forces with luxury apparel brand Gucci to introduce the Moto Guzzi V7 Gucci-Palace. As you’d expect, the special edition shouts premium and comes replete with Gucci elements.
Ringbrothers Has Over 3,000 Horsepower of American Insanity Planned for SEMA 2022
The 2022 SEMA Show is right around the corner, and with every minute we are getting closer to learning more details on the models that will wow Las Vegas this year. With many automakers deciding to bow out this year, the remaining ones will have to make up for it. One of the makers that decided to show up is going to do it in style. Ringbrothers, for example, will show up with four custom build projects that will total more than 3,000 horsepower and more than 35,000 hours of hard work. Judging from the first teaser images we have on these four projects, we can assume the final work is worth every single minute of labor.
When Siblings Fight: Every Porsche Model Stacked Against One Another in a Race
If there is something the Porsche models do not lack, it is power and speed. And, if this is valid for the entry level models, things get a lot more interesting when we move to the top of the lineup. The guys over at CarWow wanted to see which of the six Porsche models: the 911, the 718, the Panamera, the Taycan, the Macan and the Cayenne is the fastest one. But, they didn’t go with “base” versions of these six models, they decided to go for the most powerful models in each lineup.
BMW M Commits to Manual Gearboxes in the M2 Through 2030
The manual gearbox is the automotive cult classic, retaining a loyal and dedicated following despite not being as popular as in its heyday. It has largely fallen out of favor for a number of reasons, at least in America. Few are learning how to drive a manual car, and the rise of EVs is dooming traditional transmissions of every kind. However, BMW has always been a bastion for motorheads, and they want to keep it that way, which is why they have confirmed that the manual gearbox will stay in their M cars until at least 2030.
This Ford Mustang Mach E Has Borla Exhaust....Kind Of
While electric cars are generally far more reactive to acceleration than their combustion engine-equipped counterparts, they feel less connected without the grunting engine noises, especially from the outside. However, some exceptions exist, including the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has speakers underneath the car that can emit V-8 sounds, and the recently launched Dodge Charger SRT Daytona EV boasts a “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust.” But what about the other EVs that thrill with acceleration, but do so without any noise to stir the soul? Well, Borla Performance Sound System has a solution to making an EV sound as if it has a sizeable engine under the hood. Only the Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently compatible with this system, but subsequently, it will support the Ford F-150 Lightning and other makes and models.
Rolls-Royce Is Officially Electrified: The Spectre Is The Most Luxurious EV
When it comes to luxurious EVs, the automotive world has given us a few products from Mercedes and BMW but none of them manage to achieve the levels of luxury that can be found in a brand like Rolls-Royce. The ultimate EV luxury can only come from the British masters. Thankfully, an all-new vehicle has just been released and has been dubbed the Spectre. Aside from the James Bond-inspired name, the Spectre may be the most luxurious EV the world has ever seen. Some have gone as far as characterizing it as the most luxurious car ever made. It all sounds very exciting; so, let’s have a look at what has come out of Royal Britain.
Hopium Machina: A Luxury FCEV You Didn’t Count On
The automotive industry is in its most challenging decade. Every day, automakers are making headlines for their efforts to lower their carbon footprints. While BEVs are becoming more common because of the ease of installing charging stations, hydrogen-powered cars are limited and lagging. Yet, a French start-up manufacturer aims to change the narrative. Meet the Hopium Machina, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered four-door coupe unveiled this week at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is the GT3 RS for Newbies
Porsche’s 911 lineup is thoroughly impressive, even the "entry level" Carrera S will provide a bevy of thrills. However, like every other Porsche, the Carrera S does not come cheap. It is easy to cross $130,000 mark with the necessary options packages, which does not create the best value. But for those who can't pony up that kind of dough, Porsche has launched the 2023 911 Carrera T. It isn't the cheapest 911, but is a lot better than the base Carrera and a lot more accessible than the top dogs of the 911 lineup, like the 911 Turbo S and the GT3 RS.
Renault Could Put Its Wild 5 Turbo 3E Racer into Production
If production cars can either be categorized as either utilitarian tools for moving from various points, or those that are intended to enliven any trek, the recent Renault 5 Turbo 3E falls into the latter category. Renault blew us away when they announced the 5 Turbo 3E, and then disappointed us seemingly seconds later when we realized it was never going to make it to production. However, don't be so sure about that just yet.
The 2023 BMW XM in Sao Paolo Yellow is Impossible to Miss
The BMW XM has been a highly polarizing vehicle for the brand. After all, BMW's M division has always been known for performance offerings, but the last standalone bespoke M car you expect from them is yet another SUV instead of a true successor to the M1 supercar from the 1970s. But if the XM is your cup of tea, the idea of having it painted in a bright color, such as Sao Paolo Yellow, might tickle your fancy.
Rolls-Royce Spectre: All-Electric, Bold, and Outrageously Heavy
The transition to electric power spares no one. Even brands like Rolls Royce, which emphasize tradition and executing a product with the finest finish, are forced to move with the times. The 2023 Rolls Royce Spectre is a testimony to just that. The first fully-electric Rolls will arrive on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023 and aims to be the most exquisite BEV model on the market. The Spectre is Wraith’s logical evolution, given the times, and while power will still be more than adequate, there is a price to pay for electrification - weight. While Rolls-Royce models have never been lightweights, the Spectre is tipping the scales in a major way.
The 4EVER Trophy EV Marks the Return of the Renault 4
Unveiled in 1961, the Renault 4 was the world's first mass-produced hatchback car and the French company's first front-wheel drive family car. The model stayed in production until 1994, and during that period, more than 8 million units were sold in more than 100 countries. According to Renault, the 4 was "as comfortable in cities as far out in the countryside, and multipurpose – you can drive it to work and on long journeys, use it to carry loads, and a lot more." As a tribute to the 4, Renault unveiled the 4EVER Trophy concept at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The concept follows the 5 Prototype, and it is yet more proof that the company is preparing for an all-electric future.
