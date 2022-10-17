Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Is a Bad Influence on Herself in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: WATCH
Taylor Swift is the "mastermind" behind the music video for her new song "Anti-Hero." The acclaimed songstress faces herself in the set of visuals. One version of herself is a partier while the other version is giant. Both showcase, poke, and prod the singer's insecurities. Swift wrote and directed the...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Reddit Slams Teen Girls for Making TikTok Videos in Movie Theater Bathroom: ‘Everyone Deserves to Poop or Pee in Peace’
A woman scolded a group of teens who became irritated with her after she "ruined" a TikTok video they were making in a public bathroom, just by using the facilities as intended. After she scolded the girls, Reddit had her back. The woman explained on the forum that she is...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Olivia Wilde’s ‘Special Salad Dressing’ Recipe Revealed
A forgotten dog named Gordon, a tattletale Apple watch and a man desperately throwing himself under a car were just some of the wild allegations made about exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde from their former nanny, who gave an explosive interview to The Daily Mail Oct. 17. But the...
John Schneider rips 'narcissistic' Hollywood culture for being 'afraid to have independent thought'
"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider calls out the "narcissistic" Hollywood culture that cares more about "the bottom line" than independent thought.
Kim Kardashian: Daughter North, mom Kris celebrate her 42nd birthday
Kim Kardashian received birthday wishes from daughter North West, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner.
Move Over, Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth! Did You Know There’s a Fourth Olsen Sister?
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were inescapable in the '90s and early 2000s, and their sister Elizabeth Olsen is a bona fide Marvel Cinematic Universe star as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. However, did you know that there is a fourth Olsen sister?. Born in 1996, Courtney Taylor Olsen is the...
Fans of this Favorite Netflix Series Are Now Stalking This New Jersey Home
At what point does fandom cross the line from exciting to disturbing?. It's exciting when television shows and movies tape in your neighborhood. It gives a sense of pride and importance to know that your town is being represented on the big screen. We've experienced that here with movies like...
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
Hollywood Flashback: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Flowed in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’
On their own, they are among Hollywood’s best loved stars. Together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts — who play ex-spouses reunited in Bali for their daughter’s wedding in Ticket to Paradise, out Oct. 21 — have lit up the screen a few times. Most recently was in 2016’s Money Monster, a Jodie Foster-helmed thriller about a cable news star taken hostage in his studio (Clooney is the star, Roberts his producer). Both had small parts in 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Clooney’s directorial debut. But their first — and, to date, most memorable — pairing came in 2001’s Ocean’s...
