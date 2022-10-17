ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify

What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Olivia Wilde’s ‘Special Salad Dressing’ Recipe Revealed

A forgotten dog named Gordon, a tattletale Apple watch and a man desperately throwing himself under a car were just some of the wild allegations made about exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde from their former nanny, who gave an explosive interview to The Daily Mail Oct. 17. But the...
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)

The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Flowed in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’

On their own, they are among Hollywood’s best loved stars. Together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts — who play ex-spouses reunited in Bali for their daughter’s wedding in Ticket to Paradise, out Oct. 21 — have lit up the screen a few times. Most recently was in 2016’s Money Monster, a Jodie Foster-helmed thriller about a cable news star taken hostage in his studio (Clooney is the star, Roberts his producer). Both had small parts in 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Clooney’s directorial debut. But their first — and, to date, most memorable — pairing came in 2001’s Ocean’s...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

