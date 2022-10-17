Read full article on original website
Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
Hispanic, Latin Georgians split down the middle on party lines, new poll shows
ATLANTA — A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be...
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
As Georgians get set to vote, here’s how one county is combating shortages of poll workers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 131,000 Georgians cast ballots on Monday in the midterm election, setting a record. This comes as many voting precincts are dealing with shortages of poll workers. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston went inside one of Cobb County’s training...
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
Georgia launches text alert system to notify officials about threats at polls
When thousands of Georgia poll workers open their voting locations on Election Day, they will be equipped with a new tool designed to help protect them — a text alert system to report any threats at their polling places. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office created the incident reporting...
Company gave to campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions
ATLANTA — A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations also has been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records. St. Louis-based Centene...
Suburbs delivered recent wins for Georgia Democrats. This year, they're up for grabs
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Suburban voters in swing states around the country helped propel President Biden to victory in 2020. That included Georgia, where voters also sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate for the first time in years. Two years later, without former President Donald Trump on the ballot...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division Postpones Red Drum Regulation Change Proposal
A proposal to amend the recreational fishing regulations for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) has been postponed pending a thorough review of public comments by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the agency announced this week. DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s saltwater fisheries, received more than 1,300...
Ga. early voting begins Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
Georgia Initiative Played Role in Gopher Tortoise Listing Decision
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said last week the eastern population of gopher tortoises – those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers – is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which...
Flu season is underway and Georgia leads nation with highest cases of the flu
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After two years of constant hand-washing, wearing masks and social distancing to protect ourselves from COVID-19, those guidelines have become more at ease as positive COVID-19 cases drop across the nation. "The precautions that we were taking to stay safe from COVID was helping us also...
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term
ATLANTA – Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pledged Monday to turn up the heat on criminal gangs and reform the system for granting no-cash bail if he wins a second term next month. Kemp released a public safety platform that calls for increasing penalties for gang recruitment of minors, implementing...
