ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DNR Coastal Resources Division Postpones Red Drum Regulation Change Proposal

A proposal to amend the recreational fishing regulations for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) has been postponed pending a thorough review of public comments by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the agency announced this week. DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which manages the state’s saltwater fisheries, received more than 1,300...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Ga. early voting begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia

Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Initiative Played Role in Gopher Tortoise Listing Decision

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said last week the eastern population of gopher tortoises – those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers – is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term

ATLANTA – Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pledged Monday to turn up the heat on criminal gangs and reform the system for granting no-cash bail if he wins a second term next month. Kemp released a public safety platform that calls for increasing penalties for gang recruitment of minors, implementing...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy