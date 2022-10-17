Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Candidates get passionate about lobster industry in final LCN forum
Passions ran high during a discussion about challenges facing the lobster industry at the fourth and final of The Lincoln County News’ candidates forums, held at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta on Thursday, Oct. 13. The forum was attended by nearly 50 people and featured candidates for...
Down East
The Very Long Walk That Changed Maine Politics
This excerpt from Bill Cohen’s 1972 Campaign for Congress: An Oral History of the Walk That Changed Maine Politics (Rowman & Littlefield; hardcover; $24.95) draws on two chapters, from conversations with Cohen, Lyons, Potholm, and Cindy Watson-Welch, a Bowdoin student in 1972 who joined the campaign field team. The text has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
WGME
Meet the candidates for governor in Maine
Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 20 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Mills, Pingree speak at Lincoln County Dems rally
More than 200 people turned out Saturday, Oct. 15 at a campaign rally hosted by the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) that featured Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D, ME-1). The Rally for Democracy: A Get Out The Vote Party, held at the American Legion Post 42 in...
12 Maine Downtowns That Are Worth A Visit
In the 80s, 90s, and 00s, we saw American downtowns dying a slow death. The small stores and restaurants that formed the backbone of many Main Streets either closed or relocated to shopping plazas. However, over the last decade, we have started to see Maine downtowns make a comeback. Even...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
boothbayregister.com
Maine home sales ease in September; prices up 3.13%
AUGUSTA — Home prices may be stabilizing, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. Sales remain strong; Maine Listings today reported a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000 for the 1,890 single-family existing homes sold in September. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales did ease 8.56, through demand for homes resulted in a price increase of 3.13 percent.
Maine Rep Golden ‘Shotguns Beer’ at Football Game, Becomes My Favorite Politician
It's not every day a politician actually acts like a human being. However, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who represents District 2, displayed that recently at a college football game. Yes, that is Rep Golden "shotgunning" a beer, a Bud Light to be more exact, at the University of Maine homecoming...
WMTW
Candidate Profile: Paul LePage takes us back to his roots in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Dubbed “America's Craziest Governor” in 2014 by Politico, Maine’s former two-term Republican governor Paul LePage is back in the battle for the Blaine House. After eight years in office, he recently told us there are still a lot of misconceptions about him and...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Maine residents have 13 days to claim $850 relief checks
Eligible Maine residents have 13 more days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments will offer financial assistance related to economic strains triggered by the pandemic and high inflation. Approximately 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October. To qualify, applicants must have been Maine residents for a full year and must file their 2021 state tax returns by Oct. 31.
WGME
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
