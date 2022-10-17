ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

boothbayregister.com

Candidates get passionate about lobster industry in final LCN forum

Passions ran high during a discussion about challenges facing the lobster industry at the fourth and final of The Lincoln County News’ candidates forums, held at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta on Thursday, Oct. 13. The forum was attended by nearly 50 people and featured candidates for...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Down East

The Very Long Walk That Changed Maine Politics

This excerpt from Bill Cohen’s 1972 Campaign for Congress: An Oral History of the Walk That Changed Maine Politics (Rowman & Littlefield; hardcover; $24.95) draws on two chapters, from conversations with Cohen, Lyons, Potholm, and Cindy Watson-Welch, a Bowdoin student in 1972 who joined the campaign field team. The text has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth American

Maine can’t afford a Mills loss

Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
FARMINGTON, ME
WGME

Meet the candidates for governor in Maine

Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills , former Republican Governor Paul LePage, and independent Sam Hunkler are running in the general election for governor of Maine on November 8. Mills was first elected governor in 2018 and is seeking a second term. LePage served as governor from 2011 to 2019 and...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm

HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state

STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It

I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Governor announces new grants

BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine

Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Oct. 20 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Mills, Pingree speak at Lincoln County Dems rally

More than 200 people turned out Saturday, Oct. 15 at a campaign rally hosted by the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) that featured Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D, ME-1). The Rally for Democracy: A Get Out The Vote Party, held at the American Legion Post 42 in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

12 Maine Downtowns That Are Worth A Visit

In the 80s, 90s, and 00s, we saw American downtowns dying a slow death. The small stores and restaurants that formed the backbone of many Main Streets either closed or relocated to shopping plazas. However, over the last decade, we have started to see Maine downtowns make a comeback. Even...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Maine home sales ease in September; prices up 3.13%

AUGUSTA — Home prices may be stabilizing, according to the Maine Association of Realtors. Sales remain strong; Maine Listings today reported a median sales price (MSP) of $330,000 for the 1,890 single-family existing homes sold in September. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Comparing September 2022 to September 2021, sales did ease 8.56, through demand for homes resulted in a price increase of 3.13 percent.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Maine residents have 13 days to claim $850 relief checks

Eligible Maine residents have 13 more days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief, thanks to a state budget surplus. The stimulus payments will offer financial assistance related to economic strains triggered by the pandemic and high inflation. Approximately 858,000 residents will be eligible to claim their relief checks if they file by the end of October. To qualify, applicants must have been Maine residents for a full year and must file their 2021 state tax returns by Oct. 31.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow

(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
ANDOVER, ME

