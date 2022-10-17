Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Join Us for Trick or Treat at The Lincoln Home
Bring your costumed little ones to The Lincoln Home on Halloween eve, October 31, from 4-7pm! Drive in our Jack-o-lantern lined circle at 22 River Road, Newcastle and trick or treat for sweet treats and hot cider!
boothbayregister.com
Thistle Inn to re-open for dining in March
Locals and visitors alike will be glad to learn Thistle Inn, which closed in June, will re-open next March when WAVES owners Jenny Chen and Ian Ronan take over the restaurant at 55 Oak St. with Chen as business owner and Ronan as head chef. Next April, Florin Iuga, who...
boothbayregister.com
Fall into outdoor adventure!
Hearty Roots is busy getting “kids off the grid and into their hearts.” Won’t you join us? This fall, Hearty Roots will resume its Outing Club for young adventurers. Each week, Outing Club participants meet at a local trail in small groups to bike, hike, practice outdoor skills and—in true Hearty Roots style—reflect on their experiences in their journals. These immersive programs help clubbers connect with themselves, their peers and the natural beauty of our wild world.
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
boothbayregister.com
Rhonda P. Belgard
Rhonda P. Belgard, 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Boothbay with her husband by her side. Rhonda was born in Boothbay Harbor on May 29, 1967 to Fidele and Janet (Pinkham) Peters. Rhonda attended local schools. Rhonda married Harold Belgard in 1999. He was the love of her...
boothbayregister.com
BRLT welcomes Daniel Hill as stewardship manager
Boothbay Region Land Trust is pleased to introduce its newest staff member, Daniel Hill, who joined the land trust in October as its stewardship manager. Daniel relocated from his home state of Indiana to New Hampshire after college, and quickly fell in love with the natural beauty and diversity of New England’s landscapes. At the time Daniel was working as a software engineer, but the conserved lands where he spent his free time recreating and rejuvenating captivated his interest.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
boothbayregister.com
BRHS freshmen clear paths for community
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Boothbay Region High School freshmen class had a day of community service. The students spent their day hiking and clearing the Boothbay Region Land Trust’s wonderful, public preserves. The students were separated into four groups according to their homeroom. Group one – led by...
lcnme.com
Former Whitefield Fire Chief Remembered for His Empathy
Lincoln County’s tight knit community of volunteer firefighters experienced a second painful loss inside of a month with the sudden passing of former Whitefield Fire Chief Scott Higgins on Monday, Oct. 17. Higgins, 63, reportedly experienced a medical event while operating a school bus for the Jefferson Village School...
WGME
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
boothbayregister.com
Selectmen to meet, conduct hearing Oct. 24
Selectmen will hold a public hearing on LED streetlight conversion at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Following the hearing, selectmen will hold their regular 7 p.m. meeting where they will review licenses, a police cruiser purchase order, a request from the Boothbay Region Water District and conduct a wharves and weirs hearing for a 10-foot x 20-foot float at Indiantown Island.
Hey Maine Drivers, Stop Doing This, You’re Clogging Up Traffic
I have no problem admitting that, at times, I am a really impatient person. Like a lot of people, I have a lot of things going on in my life and rarely enough time to get everything done. Some days, I am on the run from before the sun comes up until after sunset.
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
newscentermaine.com
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Oct. 2. Witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
boothbayregister.com
Refuse district ordering new compactor
Twenty years ago, Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District bought two compactors, and now one’s usefulness has ended. Station Manager Steve Lewis told trustees Oct. 13, one compactor “came apart.” He described the mechanical problems. “(It) broke the cylinder and bent all the steel,” Lewis said.
