ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma attorney facing charges after allegedly helping set up illegal marijuana business

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another Oklahoma attorney is facing charges after allegedly helping set up an illegal marijuana business. The state said this is only the tip of the iceberg in their investigation. The document details the illegal activity, claiming attorney Matthew Stacy registered for more than 300 limited liability companies to get medical marijuana and manufacturing licenses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Warmer Air Returns

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says lows will be the 30s and 40s tonight and highs tomorrow will warm into the 70s and 80s. Wind will increase considerably on Friday and that trend will continue throughout the weekend with gusty south winds. Temperatures will warm into the 80s so the fire danger will be increasing especially in parts of western Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy