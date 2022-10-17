Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
KOCO
Dangerous flesh-eating bacterial infections increased in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Related video above: Fort Myers residents rebuild after Hurricane Ian devastation. An increase in infections with a rare flesh-eating bacteria was reported in Florida in the days after Hurricane Ian due to catastrophic flooding from the storm. There have been 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection and 11 deaths in...
KOCO
Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
KOCO
Oklahoma fire officials see thousands of trash fires due to ashes disposed incorrectly
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the cold weather approaches, Oklahomans are beginning to use the fireplace. However, if you don’t dispose of the ashes correctly, it could cost you your house or your life. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has seen thousands of trash fires because of this problem.
KOCO
Believe, Inc. empowering, inspiring young men in Oklahoma
Believe, Inc., a nonprofit aimed at breaking the chains of generational poverty in Oklahoma, will host a leadership conference. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Grant dollars available through Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of grant dollars are available through the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. They’ve opened the Oklahoma Initiative Fund Grant cycle with a mission to serve rural Oklahoma. "What we want to do is provide grants to communities that have a particular need, have an idea...
KOCO
Amber Integrated said poll shows Hofmeister has narrow lead over Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY — Amber Integrated said their poll shows Joy Hofmeister currently has a narrow lead over Gov. Kevin Stitt. So, who in Oklahoma is voting for who and what part of the state caused this lead change? Amber Integrated said the poll released Monday shows the path to victory for Hofmeister remains focused on increasing support among urban voters.
KOCO
Interim study looks at underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — An interim study is looking at the underlying causes of homelessness in Oklahoma. The effort was led by a Democrat and a Republican. The lawmakers behind the study said that because it is bipartisan, they have a hope that any legislation that could come from it would have a better chance of making its way through the Capitol.
KOCO
Oklahoma attorney facing charges after allegedly helping set up illegal marijuana business
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another Oklahoma attorney is facing charges after allegedly helping set up an illegal marijuana business. The state said this is only the tip of the iceberg in their investigation. The document details the illegal activity, claiming attorney Matthew Stacy registered for more than 300 limited liability companies to get medical marijuana and manufacturing licenses.
KOCO
Woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons faces several charges
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman accused of smuggling drugs into Oklahoma prisons now faces several charges. KOCO 5 dug up the court documents that show the woman, Alicia Anderson, admitted she was helping facilitate drugs in the jails and state agents had been on the investigation for 18 months.
KOCO
Truth Test: New ad taking aim at Joy Hofmesiter's record on oil and gas taxes
The latest poll from Amber Integrated in the race for governor shows the two candidates are neck and neck. Gov. Kevin Stitt is trailing State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister by 1%. In a new ad, Stitt's campaign is linking President Joe Biden with Hofmeister, taking aim at her record on oil...
KOCO
Warmer Air Returns
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says lows will be the 30s and 40s tonight and highs tomorrow will warm into the 70s and 80s. Wind will increase considerably on Friday and that trend will continue throughout the weekend with gusty south winds. Temperatures will warm into the 80s so the fire danger will be increasing especially in parts of western Oklahoma.
KOCO
People react to special election to vote on recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Reaction is pouring in after the announcement was made that Oklahomans will have a chance on legalizing recreational marijuana. Gov. Kevin Stitt set the vote for March 7, 2023. This will be a statewide special election. People with the "Yes on 820" Campaign say the governor's proclamation for this vote...
KOCO
Kristin Smart's family hopes guilty verdict in her 1996 murder brings them some closure
The family of Kristin Smart, who was murdered in California in 1996, is hoping the guilty verdict a jury returned Tuesday against her killer will bring them some closure as her body has never been found. Video above: Kristin Smart's family shares a message with Paul Flores being found guilty.
KOCO
Stronger laws against stalking set to go in place in Oklahoma
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Stronger laws against stalking are set to go in place in Oklahoma on Nov. 1. The amendment would change the current stalking statute and recognize a broader range of stalking behaviors. The stalking statute has been around for a while but these new amendments will change the punishment of stalking and how it defines certain situations in which someone may be being harassed.
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt sets date for special election on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation to declare a special election for State Question 820. On Tuesday, Stitt issued an execution proclamation to declare a statewide special election on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for SQ 820, initiative petition 434. State Question 820 creates a state law...
