Lookout Landing
Notes from the Mariners’ end-of-season press conference
‘Tis the season for season wrap-ups. Today Jerry Dipoto, Justin Hollander, and Scott Servais took questions from the media for almost a full hour regarding the season that was (in great detail), and the promise of what might be (in much fuzzier detail). We’ll spend time over the next few days teasing apart some of what was said, but here are some of the big picture items:
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/20/22: Cal Raleigh, Josh Reddick, and José Ramírez
Hello everyone! The playoffs continue as the Mariners prepare for their offseason. Let’s dig into the latest. The Padres bats got hot late in an 8-5 comeback victory against the Phillies to even the NLCS at 1-1. Justin Verlander was electric in Game 1 against the Yankees, leading Houston...
Lookout Landing
The NLCS shows us what the Mariners’ first step should’ve been, next step needs to be
For the Seattle Mariners, the winter after the 2018 season was the one that set the stage for this year’s success. They began the “step-back” rebuild, trading off Robinson Canó, Edwin Díaz, James Paxton, Jean Segura, Mike Zunino, and many more big leaguers. The front office did not fully rip the gold fillings from the teeth of the 2018 club, holding onto Mitch Haniger, Marco Gonzales, and Kyle Seager, but the decision was clear: the club was going younger, cheaper, and hoping that the young players brought in through the trades would help shorten the time frame of misery and losing.
Lookout Landing
"We feel like we’re right there with these guys."
It takes an unbelievable amount of confidence to be any sort of baseball player, let alone the player of the next two decades. But for those of us on the sideline, this comment might seem a bit of a stretch. How much of a stretch? Well, I broke it down by comparing players on each team to see how much. I didn’t do position by position, as that’s been done and I’m not sure it always gives a great scope of the magnitude of the differences. Instead, I break it down by players in a similar space narratively. It starts by comparing some of the top players on each team, but that only works for about three players down each roster. After that there is some other thing to line up, whether that is impending free agency, underperformance, what role a league average player fills on each team, or some other arbitrary metric. The difference measures are also somewhat arbitrary, but hopefully fun. I didn’t do pitchers, but someone else feel free to add that if you like.
