WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KCTV 5
Inmate convicted of battery, contraband charges following attack on female corrections officer
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate with the Kansas Department of Corrections was convicted Friday of aggravated battery and one count of traffic in contraband in a correctional facility. While serving a prison sentence for kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft convictions in Johnson County, 37-year-old Rob R. Larsen Jr....
Man accused of setting fire that damaged Kan. home, 3 other buildings
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the report of a house fire at 710 SW Polk Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy...
Suspect arrested in connection to large Topeka house fire
A man was arrested Monday with three counts of suspected arson in connection to a Topeka house fire.
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
KCTV 5
Missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man is found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Mr. Allen has been found and is safe. Some previous coverage is below. A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in...
Kansas City man sentenced for same-day hotel robberies
A Kansas City man, Anthony Payne Jr was sentenced in federal court for his role in robbing two hotels on the same day in 2018.
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
KCTV 5
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
Police rule two found dead in wooded area of KC as murder-suicide
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
3 charged for firing shots at police during I-70, I-435 chase
KANSAS CITY —Three Kansas City-area men are charged for last week's fleeing from police at high speeds as shots were fired from their vehicle at Independence police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kammron C. Tucker, 27, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Assault...
Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
4 Topekans face charges of endangering a child
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation. According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Sibert, […]
WIBW
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
St. Joseph Post
