WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man is found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Mr. Allen has been found and is safe. Some previous coverage is below. A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspect identified in weekend shooting

KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man injured after 2-vehicle Atchison Co. crash

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Chevrolet Traverse driven by William Wilson, 43, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 59. As the SUV turned south onto 10th, it collided with an eastbound BMW 4-door driven by Dana Ober-Watts, 57, Atchison.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

4 Topekans face charges of endangering a child

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Topekans are facing multiple drug charges and aggravated endangering of a child following an investigation. According to the Topeka Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 block of S.W. 10th Avenue on Oct 18. Police said officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Sibert, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
