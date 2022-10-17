Read full article on original website
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs...
AZFamily
Court halts Arizona’s near-total abortion ban; 15-week abortion law still in effect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon. This comes after Planned Parenthood of Arizona appealed a Pima County judge’s ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce the Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases, except when the mother’s life was at risk. This new ruling blocks enforcement of the ban, allowing abortion care to resume in the state effective immediately. However, the ruling doesn’t impact the new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks, which went into effect this month.
What it's like being an abortion doula in a state with restrictive laws
"I'm an abortion doula, I fund people's abortions, I make sure they can get to their appointments, period," said Ash Williams of North Carolina. "I can do that. I just need to keep doing that."
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
The new Miss USA says she was 'extremely disappointed' when her home state of Texas banned abortions
The new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is speaking out about abortion laws in her home state of Texas. Texas banned abortion except to save the mother's life after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Gabriel told Insider she was extremely disappointed and thinks abortion should be a woman's choice.
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
‘I’m back on food stamps’: Nurse who exposed ‘uterus collector’ still faces consequences
Dawn Wooten raised the alarm more than two years ago after detained immigrant women accused a gynaecologist of performing non-consensual procedures
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.
Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.
“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
President Biden said during a Tuesday speech that the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains a "right to privacy." Biden made the comment during a speech at the "Restore Roe" rally sponsored by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. "There's a thing called the Ninth Amendment that says there's a right...
AOL Corp
Abortion bans and LGBTQ-targeted laws are catching some school campuses in the crosshairs
Public schools and colleges that receive federal funding – which is nearly all of them – now find themselves caught between new state laws banning abortion and stripping the rights of students who are transgender and nonbinary, and a federal law that bans sex-based discrimination in schools. The...
'Changed my life': Trans teen testifies against nation's first ban on gender-affirming care
The nation’s first trial on a state law that restricts gender-affirming medical care for minors began in Arkansas this week and, after emotional testimony, the plaintiffs rested their case Wednesday. The Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act bars minors in the state from receiving certain gender-affirming medical care, including puberty...
‘Michigan could become Texas’ — Voters see stark choice on abortion referendum
A ballot initiative years in the making asks voters whether the state constitution should protect abortion rights.
Family Separation ‘Deliberately Traumatized Thousands of Children and Parents’
In the September issue, Caitlin Dickerson wrote about the U.S. government’s family-separation policy. What a superb piece of investigative journalism by Caitlin Dickerson. I hope the detailed history of this sordid story leads readers and voters to be more diligent about watching the way governments, both state and federal, deal with immigration.
Indiana case before U.S. Supreme Court could help red states defund Planned Parenthood
A controversial U.S. Supreme Court case that Marion County’s public health agency is pursuing could make it easier for red states across the country to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. Although the case began as a dispute over alleged poor nursing home care, the sweeping nature of what the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County is asking the Supreme Court to do would have far-reaching repercussions. ...
