Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
Auburn football fans revel in Alabama fans’ ref complaints after Tennessee loss
Auburn football fans are drinking Alabama Crimson Tide fan tears like the blood of Christ at mass following cries that the referees during Saturday’s 52-49 Third Saturday in October loss to Tennessee — the first such loss since 2006 when the iPhone was still not yet released — were colluding against them.
Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton of Edmonton passed away Thursday in a tragic house fire. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life,” said Edmonton Mayor, Doug Smith.
2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident
OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
