Bowling Green, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
985thesportshub.com

Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
thecutoffnews.com

McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
wdrb.com

Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
wdrb.com

2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
wvlt.tv

Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
wcluradio.com

Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident

OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
WBKO

Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate

An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
