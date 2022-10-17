Read full article on original website
Related
worcestermag.com
Five Things to Do: 'Titans of '80s Rock,' 'Edgar Allan Poe Doubleheader' and more ...
If you missed the 1980s for whatever reason, don't worry — they're back. The "Titans of ’80s Rock Tribute Show" returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Oct. 22. "Titans" is a touring rock concert featuring three tributes to ’80s rockers — Poison, Def Leppard, and Motley Crüe. Shot of Poison is fronted by Worcester native Frank Pupillo and has appeared on E! Network’s “Clash of The Cover Bands.” Earlier this year, Shot of Poison shared the same stage with Poison's Bret Michaels at the Six String Grill & Stage in Patriot Place, Foxborough. Leppard —The Def Leppard Experience bring audiences the sights and meticulously re-created sounds of one of the biggest, hit-making, arena-rock attractions of the ’80s and beyond. Crüecified — The Motley Crüe Tribute Band features full costuming and what has been described as "the most uncanny match for (Motley Crüe lead singer) Vince Neil’s look and voice." The performances also include video shows, stage props, and special effects.
worcestermag.com
GWAR to bring 'Black Death Rager' to Palladium
After more than 30 years, the extraterrestrial intergalactic warriors who joined forces to form GWAR are still fighting for their lives as they battle forces across dimensions and alternate universes. As they continue to fend off the enemy while continuing their own crusade for world domination, their fight for the ages brings them back to Worcester this month — and they’re ready for a bloodbath.
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
worcestermag.com
Iron Maiden's 'Legacy' secure after DCU Center show
WORCESTER — Iron Maiden. They came. They saw. They conquered … with a little help from pyrotechnics, giant inflatables, elaborate set-pieces and costumed ghouls on stilts. Iron Maiden first played the Centrum on Oct. 1, 1982 during a stop of its “The Beast on the Road Tour.”
worcestermag.com
Connell Sanders: Curly Sue comes home for Rhythm for Ribbons
My hair stylist introduced me to Worcester native Michelle Power in 2018 when her nonprofit, Pawsitively 4 Pink, was still in its infancy. “Did you know that within the first year of women being diagnosed, they lose 26% of their annual income?” Power asked me. “It's an amazing loss and it jumps to 66% if they're self-employed.” I was shocked.
Berkeley Beacon
Queer Latinx artist sheds light on colonialism, immigration, and xenophobia using the human body
The smell of white sage and the sound of jingling keys filled the Media Art Gallery on Avery Street on Oct. 14 as a Mexico-City-born artist displayed a new performance piece. “Go Back to Where You Came From!” is a performance-lecture piece by Emilio Rojas that investigates the history of colonialism and border trauma while highlighting xenophobia, queerness, and the contamination of interpersonal spaces.
Activist objects to Massachusetts museum selling toys of Hindu deities
BOSTON (AP) — A Hindu rights activist is calling on a Massachusetts museum to stop selling children’s plush toys representing three Hindu deities, which he says are “insensitive.”. Toys depicting Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman were available on the Peabody Essex Museum’s online shop last...
whdh.com
Liam Neeson spotted filming for new action movie in Boston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston. Neeson is working on a new film called “Thug,” about an aging gangster. He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly. “It was kind of exciting to...
worcestermag.com
Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium
Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
This past Saturday, Salem was full by 11 a.m. Here’s what it’s like to live there in October.
"They can’t even go out for groceries or emergencies or anything like that because trying to get back in is a nightmare.”. “There’s so many people, it’s like wall-to-wall people.”. “This year is absolutely insane. It’s crazy. I’m like, ‘Where did all of these people come from?’”...
worcestermag.com
Austin post-punks Urban Heat set to fire up Electric Haze
With being referred to as “The Live Music Capital Of The World,” it’s no surprise that Austin, Texas, has an incredibly diverse music scene. All sorts of genres and styles thrive within the city’s various music venues and a lot of those bands and musicians are trying to make a name for themselves by hitting the road and going on tour.
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
RI restaurant Blackstone to open in Worcester from breakfast to late-night
A new restaurant preparing to open in Worcester’s Canal District will host guests at every time of the day, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and cocktails to late-night drinks and dancing. Blackstone Herbs and Martini Bar, which is expected to open in December at 102 Green St., is...
nbcboston.com
Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November
"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
Odd Amenity at the Dover Mansion May Surprise You
Of all the things we've seen inside Massachusetts mega mansions, this Dover home's potato feature might just be the most unusual. It is a 15,369 square-foot home at 18 Walpole Street that sold in May of 2021, but it has such a unique backyard feature we are still talking about this place.
‘Swift-footed lizard’ discovered in western MA named state’s official dinosaur
A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Comments / 0