Texas Railroad Commission race focuses on push for renewable energy, industry regulation
AUSTIN — The race for the Texas Railroad Commission pits a first-time political candidate who would like to see the state transition to renewable energy sources against the Republican incumbent who has faced accusations of corruption.
Luke Warford, a former Democrat political operative in Texas, hopes to unseat Wayne Christian, who was elected to his first term in 2016, in this down-ballot race that can often fail to grab voters’ attention.
