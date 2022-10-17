ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Railroad Commission race focuses on push for renewable energy, industry regulation

By Aarón Torres The Dallas Morning News
 3 days ago
AUSTIN — The race for the Texas Railroad Commission pits a first-time political candidate who would like to see the state transition to renewable energy sources against the Republican incumbent who has faced accusations of corruption.

Luke Warford, a former Democrat political operative in Texas, hopes to unseat Wayne Christian, who was elected to his first term in 2016, in this down-ballot race that can often fail to grab voters’ attention.

