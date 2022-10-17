Read full article on original website
Cop Shop (10/19)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/19) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at 601 N. US 281 Highway. At 2:07 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 210 Road. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 3:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W....
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
2 adults, 15-year-old from Great Bend hospitalized after crash
ELLIS COUNTY—Four people were injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Thursday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Sergio- Torres-Ramirez, 60, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Walker. The pickup traveled off the roadway into the...
Kansas man sentenced for home-invasion knife attack
After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death
Great Bend, KS man killed in cement truck rollover
Today is final day to enroll in Great Bend's defensive driving class
You might be the best driver on the road. But there are plenty of other drivers out there. That's why the Great Bend Recreation Commission is teaming up with the Barton County Sheriff's Office Monday and Tuesday evenings for a defensive driving course. Undersheriff Steve Billinger said the class is a good learning tool for drivers of all ages.
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
RUSH CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday on US-183 highway, about 11 miles south of Rush Center. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Toyota...
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
Great Bend: Are you a 'on the curb' or 'on the street' parker?
The City of Great Bend recently revamped a sidewalk repair program that financially assists property owners to make repairs to crumbled sidewalks. There is still a grey area concerning vehicles parking on those sidewalks, potentially causing some of the wear and tear. For many citizens, it is common practice to...
Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash
RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award
He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
Reno County Sheriff issues statement on Constitutional Amendment
Have you heard of the “Kansas Constitutional Amendment 2, County Sheriff Election and Recall Amendment (2022)?. If you vote “YES” on Kansas Amendment 2, it would allow the voting citizens of their respected counties to preserve the right to vote for the office of Sheriff. This would also allow the voting citizens to involuntarily remove a Sheriff from office only pursuant to either a recall election, or an ouster proceeding initiated by the Attorney General.
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
Housing development property annexed into Great Bend city limits
Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) has taken another step toward building a 28-unit, low-income housing development in Great Bend. The Great Bend City Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that annexes a 24-acre lot, behind Walmart, into city limits and being able to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer.
🎙 Post Podcast: Area Sheriff's discuss proposed Kansas constitutional amendment
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun and Graham County Sheriff Cole Presley, discuss the proposed amendment to the Kansas Consitution on the ballot in November that would enshrine the office of the Sheriff within the constitution. For more about the Post Podcast, including a...
