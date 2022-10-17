ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/19) At 7:01 a.m. an accident was reported at 601 N. US 281 Highway. At 2:07 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 210 Road. Driving / Driver Complaint. At 3:27 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man sentenced for home-invasion knife attack

After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
HAYS, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas

RUSH CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday on US-183 highway, about 11 miles south of Rush Center. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Toyota...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash

A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash

RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Carving out tension: Great Bend's Bowers wins wood carving award

He counts numbers by day and wood chips by night. For nearly 25 years, Great Bend accountant Barry Bowers has been chipping away at wood blocks as part of a wood carving hobby. Last week, Bowers learned he had won two first-place prizes, and a second place, in the Canada-based Richmond Carvers Society contest that featured 116 carvers from 12 countries. The 2022 contest was a virtual one, and carvers were allowed to submit two photos of a piece in a given category.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Sheriff issues statement on Constitutional Amendment

Have you heard of the “Kansas Constitutional Amendment 2, County Sheriff Election and Recall Amendment (2022)?. If you vote “YES” on Kansas Amendment 2, it would allow the voting citizens of their respected counties to preserve the right to vote for the office of Sheriff. This would also allow the voting citizens to involuntarily remove a Sheriff from office only pursuant to either a recall election, or an ouster proceeding initiated by the Attorney General.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

7 injured in central Kansas crash

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy