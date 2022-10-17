ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. school district issued evacuation order due to bomb threat

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 430 officials investigated a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from school district superintendent Jason Cline and Horton Police Chief Jon Boller. Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, the school district issued an evacuation procedure after police alerted the school of...
HORTON, KS
Great Bend Post

KCPD: 4 fentanyl deaths including a toddler this month

KANSAS CITY —The fentanyl crisis is getting worse. The Kansas City Police Department responded to four confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths, including a toddler, in a 13-day timespan during the month of October, according to a release from the agency. In addition, the department has investigated several other suspected fentanyl...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎥Heat lamp fire causes $200K in damage in Ogden

OGDEN - Around noon on Tuesday, October 18th, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Manhattan Fire Department arrived on scene first, followed by volunteers with Riley County Fire District #1, and found a chicken coop on fire, and the fire had spread to the outer wall of the house.
OGDEN, UT
Great Bend Post

Biden cabinet secretaries will campaign in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The general election is November 8. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh are scheduled for campaign duty in Kansas Wednesday. The two Biden cabinet secretaries will make appearances with Democrat candidates. Walsh is scheduled to appear with Kansas 3rd District Democratic...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

10 Jayhawks Appear on NBA Opening Rosters

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball standouts Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid were part of opening night in the NBA on Tuesday, Oct. 19, when the Philadelphia 76ers played at the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers played at the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins and Embiid are...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy