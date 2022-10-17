Read full article on original website
North Carolina home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
Mint Hill Madness: So much family fun it’ll make you crazy
MINT HILL, N.C. — Let the “Madness” begin! The 2022 Mint Hill Madness festival returns this weekend to Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the founding of the town. The festival features carnival rides and games, live music, food and a fireworks show. Festival hours are from 4...
cn2.com
Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
triwnews.com
Autumn Treasure Festival Takes Over Waxhaw
WAXHAW, NC – During the weekend of October 8 – 9, Waxhaw hosted its annual Autumn Treasure Festival. This festival situated on N Main Street in Waxhaw brings together local businesses, crafters, and fun for the whole family. There was a stage for live performances, woodworking demos, pottery wheels, a kid’s zone, and even a petting zoo. This event drew crowds from Charlotte and beyond with a wide variety of things to do!
triwnews.com
Almond Farm For Family Fun
CHARLOTTE – For Zack Almond, it’s all about family. He pours his heart and soul into Almond Farm, working alongside his wife Cori, while raising their two-year-old twins, Rylie and Pearson. Almond Farm, located at 5180 US 601 in Concord, is a first-generation family farm open to the public for events and activities. They have an incredible variety of fun things to do for children and adults and a curbside market with fresh produce and locally-sourced meats and eggs.
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Taylorsville Times
2022 Apple Festival has “Biggest crowd ever”
The 2022 Taylorsville Apple Festival, held Saturday for the first time since 2019, had a massive crowd (above), with estimates in the several tens of thousands, according to festival director Gina Kay Honosky. Apple Festival winners announced in contests, pageant. Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the...
visithickorymetro.com
Fall at Bakers Mountain Park
The start of fall is upon us with shorter days, cooler temperatures, and everything flavored in pumpkin spice, but there’s one highlight of the season that many folks look forward to the most: autumn foliage. As the leaves change colors to various shades of red, orange and yellow, the trees around create an outdoor show that's not to be missed.
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville’s Our Town Stage Indoor Concert Series kicks off with Cher tribute on November 5
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events is excited to announce the Our Town Stage Indoor Concert Series will kick off this season with the exciting Vegas-style show, “The Beat Goes On — A Cher Tribute.”. The show will take place at the Joe V. Knox Auditorium in the...
country1037fm.com
Skating Returns To Whitewater Center With Something New
Skating returns to Whitewater Center in November. And, this year there’s the addition of a new lights installation and and two suspension bridges. Both attractions start up again in mid-November. While ice skating costs $25, the lights attraction is free with $6 paid parking. First of all, the two 600-foot suspension bridges include the lights program. More than 50 illuminations span the canyon and surrounding forest. Secondly, a half mile walking trail features the lights for exploring. Visitors are invited to enjoy the display from mid-November to mid-February. In addition, those new bridges, rise over 60 feet above the canyon. They offer access to new areas of activity, as well. The Whitewater Center continues to grow. And, it offers compelling new zip lines and courses. I remember trying out the zip lines and ropes courses when the center first opened. We had a blast. And, when skating returns to Whitewater Center, what could be better for a date night or group activity? Plus, it returns this year with a new outdoor Pond Hockey league. The league, set to begin in January, follows a 3 vs. 3 format. Registration is open and available online. Plus, the return of Balanced Brunch caught my eye. That event features morning yoga practice and dining at the Trail Center. And, for the first time, the center extended the yoga series past September. During the coming months, the center’s schedule of events sounds equally fun. They plan to host the We Believe-Santa 5k and 10k. In addition, there’s A Snowball’s Chance-Short Track Skate Race and Plunge. And, don’t forget the Dog Days of Winter festival. For foodies, check out the Zipline and Dine and Skate and Date. There’s plenty to see and do this season at the Whitewater Center!
kiss951.com
No More Opening Day, Carowinds To Stay Open Year Round
Big news out of south Charlotte this morning. Carowinds will now be open year-round! The Carolina’s theme park made the announcement on social media this morning. Beginning January 1, 2023, Carowinds will now operate on a year-round schedule. You can view the schedule on their website, but it looks like the park will be open Saturdays and Sundays January-March with one full week presumably spring break in April. Beginning the following week, April 20th the park will be open Thursday-Sunday and begin daily operations on Memorial Day.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Meet the North Carolina woman behind the stunning new murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural that artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. […]
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
kiss951.com
Families That Play The Lottery Together Win Together
Folks play the lottery together are co-workers, church members, neighbors and the Stefanick family of Salisbury won $200,000. Andrew Raymond Stefanick got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. He had that little voice inside saying, buy a scratch-off. Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for 5X the points on $5 scratch-offs so I got that one.” Stefanick is a 48-year-old neurologist, and bought his lucky Hot 5’s ticket from the Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue in Salisbury. When realizing how much he won, he couldn’t believe it,
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
