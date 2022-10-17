Skating returns to Whitewater Center in November. And, this year there’s the addition of a new lights installation and and two suspension bridges. Both attractions start up again in mid-November. While ice skating costs $25, the lights attraction is free with $6 paid parking. First of all, the two 600-foot suspension bridges include the lights program. More than 50 illuminations span the canyon and surrounding forest. Secondly, a half mile walking trail features the lights for exploring. Visitors are invited to enjoy the display from mid-November to mid-February. In addition, those new bridges, rise over 60 feet above the canyon. They offer access to new areas of activity, as well. The Whitewater Center continues to grow. And, it offers compelling new zip lines and courses. I remember trying out the zip lines and ropes courses when the center first opened. We had a blast. And, when skating returns to Whitewater Center, what could be better for a date night or group activity? Plus, it returns this year with a new outdoor Pond Hockey league. The league, set to begin in January, follows a 3 vs. 3 format. Registration is open and available online. Plus, the return of Balanced Brunch caught my eye. That event features morning yoga practice and dining at the Trail Center. And, for the first time, the center extended the yoga series past September. During the coming months, the center’s schedule of events sounds equally fun. They plan to host the We Believe-Santa 5k and 10k. In addition, there’s A Snowball’s Chance-Short Track Skate Race and Plunge. And, don’t forget the Dog Days of Winter festival. For foodies, check out the Zipline and Dine and Skate and Date. There’s plenty to see and do this season at the Whitewater Center!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO