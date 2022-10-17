Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech could still have Hendon Hooker at QB: What happened to the other guy?
You remember how Justin Fuente decided to go with Braxton Burmeister over Hendon Hooker as his QB at Virginia Tech late in the 2020 season. This, of course, is why Fuente is the former football coach at Virginia Tech. Anyway, Burmeister ended up transferring out, landing at San Diego State,...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech quarterback carousel hard to keep up with
In some respects, Virginia Tech football fans had to be shaking their heads in the wake of Tennessee’s 52-49 upset of No. 3-ranked Alabama this past weekend. The Volunteers were led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro, N.C., product who had begun his college career as a Hokie. At...
Floyd, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Floyd. The Radford High School volleyball team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Radford High School volleyball team will have a game with Floyd County High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
NRVNews
Simpkins, Richard Lee
Richard Lee Simpkins, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home in Christiansburg. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and was retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nanny Simpkins. Survivors include his wife...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg encourages online bill pay
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
whee.net
Sovah hires new doctor
Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
You’re Upset About January 6th . . . What About The B.L.M. Riots?
Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”) This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your […]
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Joshua is a handsome pup waiting for his forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought Joshua — a 1-year-old American...
WSET
PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
WDBJ7.com
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
thecarrollnews.com
AG, former Governor visit Hillsville
Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
