Virginia Tech quarterback carousel hard to keep up with

In some respects, Virginia Tech football fans had to be shaking their heads in the wake of Tennessee’s 52-49 upset of No. 3-ranked Alabama this past weekend. The Volunteers were led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Greensboro, N.C., product who had begun his college career as a Hokie. At...
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
NRVNews

Simpkins, Richard Lee

Richard Lee Simpkins, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home in Christiansburg. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and was retired from Norfolk & Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Nanny Simpkins. Survivors include his wife...
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg encourages online bill pay

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is encouraging its residents to pay real estate and personal property taxes online this year. Christiansburg has a new software that will allow people to pay these bills online with no added fees. The town says this method is preferred and it’s...
whee.net

Sovah hires new doctor

Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Roanoke County to hold meetings on extending greenway. Roanoke County is conducting a feasibility study to determine potential routes for the Roanoke River Greenway between Green Hill Park and Montgomery County....
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Joshua is a handsome pup waiting for his forever home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought Joshua — a 1-year-old American...
WSET

PHOTOS: Tattooed man with gun robs Roanoke business

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man who they say committed armed robbery at a business. The robbery happened in the 1800 block of Peters Creek Road NW, RPD said. Photos show a man who appears to have tattoos on his hand. If...
WDBJ7.com

Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 146. As of 7:42 p.m., the southbound left lane and left shoulder were...
thecarrollnews.com

AG, former Governor visit Hillsville

Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
