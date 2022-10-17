ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: James Franklin Explodes During U-M Tunnel Altercation

By Christopher Breiler
 3 days ago

Emotions were running high when Michigan and Penn State entered the tunnel at Michigan Stadium during halftime.

As Michigan and Penn State entered the tunnel during halftime of last weekends matchup, the two teams began exchanging words. What started out as a verbal altercation led to some folks from the Penn State side throwing what appeared to be complimentary PB&J sandwiches toward the Wolverines as they entered the locker room.

Penn State head coach James Franklin can clearly be seen - and heard - accusing Michigan of instigating the heated exchange in the video clip below:

Michigan vs Penn State tunnel altercation (; 0:59)
Michigan vs Penn State (; 0:48)

