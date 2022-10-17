Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of driving drunk with 5-year-old in car

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

1300 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Mischief

600 block of Mulberry Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported $2,500 in cash was stolen.

13 0 0 block of Cypress Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported she was choked and hit in the head with a metal bat by her boyfriend.

400 block of ES 11th Street – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect took a generator from his property valued at $1,700.

3000 block of N 6th Street Apt 412 – Assault Pregnant Person

A pregnant woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

2100 block of N 6th Street – Burglary of Habitation

$1,720 worth of Mavyret medication was reported stolen during a burglary.

3200 block of N 1st Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene for assault family violence.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a north Abilene grocery store, where a female suspect had stolen tweezers, essential oil, and cleaner. She was issued a citation.

300 block of S 26th Street – Continuous Violence Against the Family

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend punched her in the face following a verbal argument. She did have a visible injury.

2400 block of Arrowhead Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her suspect restrained her and prevented her from leaving his apartment.

2400 block of S Elmwood Drive – Theft of Property

A report for a stolen vehicle was taken in south Abilene.

1700 block of Hwy 351 – Assault

A victim was assaulted by an acquaintance in north Abilene.

2700 block of S 7th Street – Violation Bond/Protective Order

Police stopped a car for displaying expired registration and a passenger was found to be in violation of his bond conditions.

5100 block o f Hwy 277 S – Criminal Mischief

A citizen reported his vehicle was damaged by an unknown suspect.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A female assaulted her boyfriend at a south Abilene motel.

500 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole their iPhone 13 worth $900.

4400 block of State Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim says she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. When she went to get her things, he ran out of the house and started throwing beer all over her.

700 block of EN 10th Street – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect assaulted his ex after they had an agreement about child visitation.

3100 block of S 27th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her former friend too $121 from her via CashApp.

1100 block of Clinton Street – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A report was taken for terroristic threat in north Abilene.

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Assault

A known suspect assaulted a co-worker because he believed the co-worker was speaking ill of him.

2100 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A suspect took $160 worth of lottery tickets from a south Abilene business.

2400 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A suspect was found in possession of a backpack with the identification of another person.

00 block of Shepherd Cove – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence

5600 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

700 block of Peach Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of impeding his sister’s airway in north Abilene.

600 block of S La Salle Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in south Abilene.

2200 block of Sentinel Drive -Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report for theft of a motor vehicle was taken in south Abilene.

100 block of Eplens Court – Assault

An unknown suspect assaulted a victim outside a south Abilene night club.

2700 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

100 block of S Leggett Drive – Burglary of Coin Operated/Collection Machine

An unknown suspect broke into a coin-operated vacuum machine in a south Abilene car wash, damaging the unit.

3100 block of Vine Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene. A victim reported he was assaulted a week prior.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of taking Prevagen medication valued at $60 from a south Abilene store.

00 block of Shepherd Cove – Theft of Property

A victim reports his ex-girlfriend took his washer, dryer, and dresser when she moved out. Stolen items are valued at more than $3,000.

700 block of Veterans Drive – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect attempted to break into a small shed behind a store by prying part of the roof open.

3300 block of Sherr Lane – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

A victim reported her adult brother threatened her by placing her in fear of serious bodily injury.

2900 block of Russell Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his wife. The suspect was taken into custody.

1300 block of S Crockett Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported an acquaintance stole cash and a debit card from their vehicle.

1800 block of McCracken Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspects entered his home and took multiple items from within.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

900 block of Lane Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

An unknown suspect took multiple items during a vehicle burglary.

Arrests

Shawntay Valencia – Warrant

Valencia was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Artis Morris – Assault Pregnant Person

Morris is accused of pulling his girlfriend’s leg, causing her to fall off the bed and onto the floor while 43 weeks pregnant.

Ashley Flatt – Warrant

Flatt was contacted and arrested on an active warrant.

Timothy Thompson – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance x2, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A search warrant was executed at Thompson’s home, where methamphetamine, cocaine, numerous prescription pills, scales, and 10-50 pieces of identifying information belonging to different people was found, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

NAME REDACTED – Criminal Mischief

A suspect was seen destroying property belonging to a victim. Video provided to police showed the suspect breaking 8 outdoor garden lights. A citation was issued.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of concealing $25 worth of items in her purse. A citation was issued.

Augustine Perez – Assault Family Violence

Perez is accused of slamming his wife to the ground during an argument. She did have visible injury.

Antonio Pena – Public Intoxication

Pena was contacted after he was found passed out next to the road and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.

Summer Valenzuela – Evading Arrest, Public Intoxication

Valenzuela was seen stumbling in the road with a beer bottle in hand. She attempted to evading police on foot and she failed to comply with commands to stop. She tried to get rid of the beer in the bed of a pickup. She was eventually located and showing signs of being intoxicated, so she was arrested.

Jace Farris – Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Warrant

Farris was contacted during a traffic stop. He was the passenger in a vehicle, and per his bond conditions, he was not supposed to have contact with the driver. He was arrested for the violation and an outstanding warrant.

Brandon Ramirez – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramirez was contacted for driving at a high rate of speed and ignoring a red light. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested after performing field sobriety tests.

Kyle Corbin – Driving While Intoxicated

Corbin was contacted after a motor vehicle collision. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He said he was trying to move out of his driveway when he hit a vehicle that was legally parked on the road. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Cody Biggs – Assault Family Violence

Biggs is accused of pushing his girlfriend down, causing her to cut her hand and hit her head. The victim did have visible injuries.

David Renaker – Public Intoxication, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Renaker was contacted after citizens reported he was screaming and lying on the ground. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He was seen walking in the middle of the road while taking off his clothes. He then laid down and was also hallucinating. He was also found to be in the possession of methamphetamine.

Reuben Kirk – Warrant

Kirk was contacted in reference to a suspicious person and was found to have an active warrant.

Nikola Lovrenich – Warrant

Lovrenich was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Peter Dodgen – Warrant

Dodgen was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Julia Sanchez – Assault Family Violence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Sanchez is accused of shoving her mother’s face into a wall during an argument. She also attempted to grab her mother’s cane to hit her with it. Sanchez also managed to get out of her hand restraints and attempted to wrap a seat belt around her neck while being transported in a patrol vehicle.

Gene Sanford – Assault Family Violence

Sanford is accused of pushing his ex-girlfriend to the ground and throwing her items on the ground. He also grabbed her and dragged her by the feet.

Marlena McCoy – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene motel and found McCoy had punched a victim several times during an argument. He did have visible injuries.

Kaleb Walcher – Public Intoxication

Walcher was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was seen with an alcoholic beverage in a public location.

Joel Perez – Warrant

Perez was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

David Cherry – Criminal Trespass

Cherry was contacted in the backyard of a residence he had been criminally trespassed from before.

Robaldo Leyva – Public Intoxication

Leyva was contacted during a call for service. He was intoxicated in the front yard of his ex-wife’s house and had urinated on himself. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Daniel Omwoha – Driving While Intoxicated

Omwoha was contacted after a car was seen stuck in the rainwater gutter outside Mr. Carwash. Omwoha was found inside the vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child. He said he drank two beers at a party and was headed home. He failed multiple field sobriety tests, gave two breath samples, then was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Peyton Reinertsen – Public intoxication

Reinertsen was contacted after he was seen lying on the side of the road. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jesus Guerra – Public Intoxication

Guerra was contacted at an Abilene convenience store and was heavily intoxicated to the point of being unable to walk. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kathy Roberts – Assault Family Violen ce

Roberts is accused of hitting and scratching her husband during a disturbance.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted for making a wide right turn and officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A glass pipe with residue was located and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Adolf Ramirez – Driving While Intoxicated

Ramirez was contacted after he was seen sitting at a light that had not detected him, and officers were going to advise him to bypass the light when it was safe. He was found to be passed out and showing signs of being intoxicated.

