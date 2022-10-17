Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is TerrifyingTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
baltimorepositive.com
Getting ready for a new downtown arena and entertainment venue in Baltimore
The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.
Wbaltv.com
'Bittersweet': Iconic Bertha's in Fells Point to close, head to auction
A longtime iconic restaurant in Fells Point is going to auction. Bertha's in Fells Point is closing its doors for good at the end of the year and heading to auction next month as its owners prepare for retirement. The funky, eclectic corner bar and restaurant -- famous for its...
Nottingham MD
Joppa man wins third big Maryland Lottery prize in 27 years
JOPPA, MD—Lottery luck has struck twice for some winners, but how about three times? Douglas Eck of Harford County just won $25,000 playing Pick 5, which follows a $100,000 scratch-off win in 2008 and a $50,000 top-prize Bonus Match 5 win in 1995. “This is my bronze medal, but...
foxbaltimore.com
Longtime Fells Point pub Bertha's headed for the auction block
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Fells Point fixture for 50 years, Bertha's will head the auction block next month as its longtime owner plan to retire, the Norris family said in a letter to fellow local business owners. Calling the decision "bittersweet," the Norris family said they plan to keep...
Bertha's Mussels closing after 50 years in Fells Point
Fells Point mainstay Bertha's Mussels, known for its minimalistic "Eat Bertha's Mussels" stickers, announced it is closing.
Wbaltv.com
Artscape to return in 2023 with new dates, longer run, more events
Artscape is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 -- and if you didn't like the heat, you might like the new dates. The nation's largest free arts festival is back and bigger than ever, not only taking over Baltimore's Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods, but expanding to Station North. In addition, the festival will be extended to five days.
$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Anne Arundel Market
A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Maryland. The third-tier winning ticket from the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing was sold at Lee’s Market located at 338 Brock Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County. The winning numbers to match were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60; the Powerball...
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
Wbaltv.com
Celebrate the honorees of the BBJ's 40 Under 40 Awards
The Baltimore Business Journal is excited to spotlight the next generation of greater Baltimore business leaders. The BBJ presents 40 people under the age of 40 who are making significant career achievements and demonstrating social responsibility. Join the BBJ for a reception-style celebration with the 2022 class of 40 under...
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Bay Net
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
Wbaltv.com
HallowMagic! opens in Cockeysville to offer families not-so-scary Halloween fun
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — With Halloween less than two weeks away, the Padonia Park Club has a family-friendly event to explore. While haunted houses are popular this time of year, there's a not-so-scary alternative in HallowMagic. | LINK: HallowMagic! at Padonia. "(There are) no chainsaws, nothing like that, just a...
NBC Philadelphia
Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49
A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Roland Park home with professional chef’s kitchen is cooking up something special
5105 Falls Road Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Roland Park residence with a professional chef’s kitchen and herb garden. 5 beds/4 baths. 2,656 square feet. Asking price: $799,000. What: So, you’ve always wanted to be a chef and need a kitchen that will help you fulfill that.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens Honor Rows highlights Boys Hope Girls Hope Baltimore's good work
Members of Boys Hope Girls Hope Baltimore will sit in an honor row at this week's Baltimore Ravens game. The group recently packed bags full of essentials for the community's homeless population. "We just do a lot of stuff with the community. We just make sure we give back as...
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
Wbaltv.com
SkyTeam 11 video shows SUV that crashed into newly opened Towson restaurant
TOWSON, Md. — An SUV crashed Tuesday into the newly opened Hibachi Express Japanese Grill in Towson. Baltimore County police told 11 News officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to the restaurant in the 6300 block of York Road for a crash. County police told 11 News that the...
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
Wbaltv.com
Crews remove tractor-trailer from Beltway loop in Arbutus
ARBUTUS, Md. — A tractor-trailer was removed Tuesday afternoon after it overturned in Arbutus. SkyTeam 11 reported the Beltway Inner Loop ramp to southbound Interstate 95 was closed in the 3 p.m. hour. Cranes were used to urn the trailer back over, however, debris remains on the inner loop.
