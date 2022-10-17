ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

baltimorepositive.com

Getting ready for a new downtown arena and entertainment venue in Baltimore

The former Baltimore Civic Center that became The Baltimore Arena that became First Mariner and then Royal Farms Arena changed names but never could shake its image or, simply, just what it was: an old building that was outdated the day it opened in 1961. That’s about to change. Let our Chief Digital Officer Mike Rosenfeld tell you what he learned recently on a trip to Austin, Texas.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Joppa man wins third big Maryland Lottery prize in 27 years

JOPPA, MD—Lottery luck has struck twice for some winners, but how about three times? Douglas Eck of Harford County just won $25,000 playing Pick 5, which follows a $100,000 scratch-off win in 2008 and a $50,000 top-prize Bonus Match 5 win in 1995. “This is my bronze medal, but...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Longtime Fells Point pub Bertha's headed for the auction block

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Fells Point fixture for 50 years, Bertha's will head the auction block next month as its longtime owner plan to retire, the Norris family said in a letter to fellow local business owners. Calling the decision "bittersweet," the Norris family said they plan to keep...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Artscape to return in 2023 with new dates, longer run, more events

Artscape is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 -- and if you didn't like the heat, you might like the new dates. The nation's largest free arts festival is back and bigger than ever, not only taking over Baltimore's Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods, but expanding to Station North. In addition, the festival will be extended to five days.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Celebrate the honorees of the BBJ's 40 Under 40 Awards

The Baltimore Business Journal is excited to spotlight the next generation of greater Baltimore business leaders. The BBJ presents 40 people under the age of 40 who are making significant career achievements and demonstrating social responsibility. Join the BBJ for a reception-style celebration with the 2022 class of 40 under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. Detectives are still searching for the suspect.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found...
BALTIMORE, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Crews remove tractor-trailer from Beltway loop in Arbutus

ARBUTUS, Md. — A tractor-trailer was removed Tuesday afternoon after it overturned in Arbutus. SkyTeam 11 reported the Beltway Inner Loop ramp to southbound Interstate 95 was closed in the 3 p.m. hour. Cranes were used to urn the trailer back over, however, debris remains on the inner loop.
ARBUTUS, MD

