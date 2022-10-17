Read full article on original website
PayAttention
3d ago
Hearsay and claims do not = Truth. Did he admit to it? Any cameras catch him in yhe act? Does he have priors? Did she know him or ever seen him before? These days I'm reluctant to believe these girl's claims because they know they van collect $. It will be interesting to see how this goes. A good lawyer will get to the truth.
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
Teacher’s aide, bus driver among 7 charged for Saddle Brook, NJ home invasion
Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
NJ Man Beats, Robs 70-Year-Old Bensalem Senior: Police
A New Jersey man is in jail for beating an elderly Pennsylvania man and stealing his money, according to authorities. Investigators believe Tyrick N. Miranda, of New Brunswick, punched a 70-year-old man in the face, knocking him out, before emptying his pockets and stealing his cash, Bensalem police said. Miranda...
NJ woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed: police
A New Jersey woman woke up this week to find a masked intruder standing over her bed in one of two incidents where burglars targeted homes within an hour, police said.
Three shot, including two teens in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Couple charged after toddler overdoses at N.J. home, authorities say
A Monmouth County couple was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a toddler overdosed on suspected opioids in their Wall Township home, prosecutors said Wednesday. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were arrested and held at the Monmouth County jail ahead of a detention hearing set...
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
Prosecutor: NJ toddler overdosed on opioids
A Wall Township couple was arrested after their toddler daughter overdosed on suspected opioids in the family home, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were each charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. On Monday night, police were called...
Pa. man charged in fatal N.J. crash was intoxicated, cops say
Authorities have charged a Pennsylvania man with vehicular homicide in connection with a June auto accident in Gloucester County. Connor P. Ruggieri, 22, of Newtown Square, was allegedly “under the influence of intoxicants” when he was involved in a three-vehicle wreck on Route 322 in Woolwich Township on June 6, according to his criminal complaint.
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Does missing Princeton University student’s phone offer a clue?
PRINCETON — The last ping from a missing Princeton University student's phone shows she went several miles off campus before it appeared to have been shut off. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has not been seen since Friday around 3 a.m. outside Scully Hall, her residence hall, according to Princeton University Public Safety. Investigators put out a campus alert Monday night.
New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed
In one of the break-ins, a woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed.
Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
N.J. mother charged in death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl, authorities say
A New Jersey mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter weeks after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died, authorities said. Natalie M. Sabie, 34, of Lacey, was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl following her arrest Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
