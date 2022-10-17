PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO