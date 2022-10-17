Read full article on original website
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
worcestermag.com
Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium
Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
‘Shame on Wu’: Boston mayor cuts Mass & Cass update short after hecklers start shouting over her
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday abruptly cut her news conference on the city’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor short after being drowned out by a group of protestors chanting, “Shame on Wu!”. Speaking at Clifford Park on Shirley Street in Roxbury, Wu started off...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
Mother and son praise, thank UMass Memorial Health doctors after poisonous mushroom scare
WORCESTER — A “Herculean effort” is how Dr. Stephanie Carreiro described the steps taken to save the life of Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen. The three sat in front of television cameras and reporters Thursday afternoon at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus, where they shared the gut-wrenching story of how doctors...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
worcestermag.com
The king and queen of the banjo coming to Mechanics Hall
Béla Fleck has had multiple collaborations in his time as a banjo master. While he has an inherent affinity for bluegrass, he has also explored and played country, jazz, jazz fusion (especially with his group Béla Fleck and the Flecktones), pop, rock, folk rock, world beat and classical music, all while gathering multiple Grammy awards.
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
worcestermag.com
Five Things to Do: 'Titans of '80s Rock,' 'Edgar Allan Poe Doubleheader' and more ...
If you missed the 1980s for whatever reason, don't worry — they're back. The "Titans of ’80s Rock Tribute Show" returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Oct. 22. "Titans" is a touring rock concert featuring three tributes to ’80s rockers — Poison, Def Leppard, and Motley Crüe. Shot of Poison is fronted by Worcester native Frank Pupillo and has appeared on E! Network’s “Clash of The Cover Bands.” Earlier this year, Shot of Poison shared the same stage with Poison's Bret Michaels at the Six String Grill & Stage in Patriot Place, Foxborough. Leppard —The Def Leppard Experience bring audiences the sights and meticulously re-created sounds of one of the biggest, hit-making, arena-rock attractions of the ’80s and beyond. Crüecified — The Motley Crüe Tribute Band features full costuming and what has been described as "the most uncanny match for (Motley Crüe lead singer) Vince Neil’s look and voice." The performances also include video shows, stage props, and special effects.
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
NECN
Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in woods of Greenland in 1985; case remains unsolved
GREENLAND, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in the woods of New Hampshire in 1985 and the case has not yet been solved. Douglas Morgan, 36, of Sharon, Massachusetts, was last seen at the beginning of July 1985. His body was found in the the woods near...
Leominster man revealed as first $15 million grand prize winner of ‘Millions’
A man from Leominster was announced to be the first grand-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket lottery game ‘Millions’ for $15 million. Kenneth Delgado purchased his golden ticket after work from Mr. Mike’s, a small Mobil gas station located at 280 New Lancaster Rd. in Leominster. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot, winning the grand prize in the ‘Bonus’ section of the card.
Episode 2 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Double Homicide on Halloween,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 2 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WCVB
Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral
BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
