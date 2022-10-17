If you missed the 1980s for whatever reason, don't worry — they're back. The "Titans of ’80s Rock Tribute Show" returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Oct. 22. "Titans" is a touring rock concert featuring three tributes to ’80s rockers — Poison, Def Leppard, and Motley Crüe. Shot of Poison is fronted by Worcester native Frank Pupillo and has appeared on E! Network’s “Clash of The Cover Bands.” Earlier this year, Shot of Poison shared the same stage with Poison's Bret Michaels at the Six String Grill & Stage in Patriot Place, Foxborough. Leppard —The Def Leppard Experience bring audiences the sights and meticulously re-created sounds of one of the biggest, hit-making, arena-rock attractions of the ’80s and beyond. Crüecified — The Motley Crüe Tribute Band features full costuming and what has been described as "the most uncanny match for (Motley Crüe lead singer) Vince Neil’s look and voice." The performances also include video shows, stage props, and special effects.

