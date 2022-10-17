ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium

Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
worcestermag.com

The king and queen of the banjo coming to Mechanics Hall

Béla Fleck has had multiple collaborations in his time as a banjo master. While he has an inherent affinity for bluegrass, he has also explored and played country, jazz, jazz fusion (especially with his group Béla Fleck and the Flecktones), pop, rock, folk rock, world beat and classical music, all while gathering multiple Grammy awards.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: 'Titans of '80s Rock,' 'Edgar Allan Poe Doubleheader' and more ...

If you missed the 1980s for whatever reason, don't worry — they're back. The "Titans of ’80s Rock Tribute Show" returns to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Oct. 22. "Titans" is a touring rock concert featuring three tributes to ’80s rockers — Poison, Def Leppard, and Motley Crüe. Shot of Poison is fronted by Worcester native Frank Pupillo and has appeared on E! Network’s “Clash of The Cover Bands.” Earlier this year, Shot of Poison shared the same stage with Poison's Bret Michaels at the Six String Grill & Stage in Patriot Place, Foxborough. Leppard —The Def Leppard Experience bring audiences the sights and meticulously re-created sounds of one of the biggest, hit-making, arena-rock attractions of the ’80s and beyond. Crüecified — The Motley Crüe Tribute Band features full costuming and what has been described as "the most uncanny match for (Motley Crüe lead singer) Vince Neil’s look and voice." The performances also include video shows, stage props, and special effects.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US

Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Leominster man revealed as first $15 million grand prize winner of ‘Millions’

A man from Leominster was announced to be the first grand-prize winner of the scratch-off ticket lottery game ‘Millions’ for $15 million. Kenneth Delgado purchased his golden ticket after work from Mr. Mike’s, a small Mobil gas station located at 280 New Lancaster Rd. in Leominster. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot, winning the grand prize in the ‘Bonus’ section of the card.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral

BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
BOSTON, MA

