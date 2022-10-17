Read full article on original website
WCJB
‘You have to always watch your back’: Residents react to inmate captured after escaping the Gilchrist County jail
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day an inmate escapes jail, but around 11am at the Gilchrist County jail 51-year-old Frank DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire, scaled the fence, and ran into nearby woods. The correctional deputies were outside with him in a secure location...
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
WCJB
Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
WCJB
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
WCJB
Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers and crashing vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after damaging his vehicle while trying to run away from law enforcement. Alachua police officers arrested 20-year-old Kobe Delima early Tuesday morning. Police first saw Delima run a stop sign. This was on Northwest 151st Boulevard and Northwest 150th Court...
WCJB
Deadly shooting at Ocala motel left man dead and another injured
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers said they received a call from hospital security at 5:18 p.m. stating two victims came in with gun shot wounds. Officers were told the shooting took place at the Ocala Super 8 Motel on 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd. Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr.,...
WCJB
Newberry man sentenced to life in prison after violent home invasion robbery
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is sentenced to life in prison on Monday after he was convicted of attacking a senior citizen in his home during a robbery. A judge sentenced Frederick Shaw, 54, after he broke into a home in Newberry and assaulted the 90-year-old homeowner on Jan. 26, 2021. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives say forensic evidence linked Shaw to the crime.
WCJB
Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
WCJB
UPDATE: Cook fired after giving 15-year-old for eating THC burger
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Department is confirming additional details about the arrest of a Bev’s Cafe cook who gave a 15-year-old a burger with THC oil. Officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, was fired by the restaurant after he gave a 15-year-old, who worked at the...
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
WCJB
Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
WCJB
‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
WCJB
“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as an ordinary day for an employee at Kimball Wiles Elementary School, turned into a day she, and third grade student Gray Ordonez-Hernandez, will never forget. “I just noticed that he wasn’t acting right,” said Sylvia Settle, paraprofessional aide. “He was like hunched over...
WCJB
Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild distributes items to local charities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild distributing items to local charities. The event will begin at 9 am at the Senior Recreation Center, 5701 NW 34th Blvd. Over 200 quilts, tote bags, and more will be showcased.
WCJB
Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
WCJB
No decision made on what to build on formerly proposed Micanopy Dollar General property
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people have spoken against the proposed plan to build a Dollar General off of Highway 441 and SE Tuscawilla Road for more than two years. But finally, Alachua County bought the land stopping the project. The town of Micanopy and the county held a joint meeting to discuss what to do with the property.
WCJB
State board requires Alachua County School District to update LGBTQ-support guides
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Alachua County is one of 11 school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall and will have to update policies, according to the Florida Department of Education. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides...
WCJB
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
