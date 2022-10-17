ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers and crashing vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after damaging his vehicle while trying to run away from law enforcement. Alachua police officers arrested 20-year-old Kobe Delima early Tuesday morning. Police first saw Delima run a stop sign. This was on Northwest 151st Boulevard and Northwest 150th Court...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Deadly shooting at Ocala motel left man dead and another injured

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers said they received a call from hospital security at 5:18 p.m. stating two victims came in with gun shot wounds. Officers were told the shooting took place at the Ocala Super 8 Motel on 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd. Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr.,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Newberry man sentenced to life in prison after violent home invasion robbery

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is sentenced to life in prison on Monday after he was convicted of attacking a senior citizen in his home during a robbery. A judge sentenced Frederick Shaw, 54, after he broke into a home in Newberry and assaulted the 90-year-old homeowner on Jan. 26, 2021. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives say forensic evidence linked Shaw to the crime.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
ANTHONY, FL
WCJB

‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well. Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Angel Tree assistance program provides Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Registration for families to receive gifts will be Monday, October 24th through Wednesday, October 27th. Those interested must go to the Salvation Army location in Gainesville and must have proof of living in...
GAINESVILLE, FL

