These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
snntv.com
Warm Mineral Springs Has Been Condemned
Warm Mineral Springs Park has been condemned. We can thank hurricane Ian. The South County landmark is unsafe to reopen. That simple. “And so, for the safety of our visitors, and the safety of our staff, we’re going to have to remain temporarily closed at this time”, said Laura Ansel.
snntv.com
Red Tide returns to some Sarasota County beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Red tide is back on the Suncoast, but not in full force. You may have noticed the waters at some Sarasota County beaches look different. "Most of the time, it looks dingy brown," said Tom Higginbotham with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. "I think there are times in very severe high levels where it can take on more of a red. But it typically makes the water look discolored... It's just not the usual beautiful turquoise we're used to seeing through most of the year."
snntv.com
Estimated 1.5 Million Cubic Yards of Vegetative Debris Will be Collected After Ian
It is estimated 1.5 million cubic yards of vegetative debris will be collected from Hurricane Ian, in Sarasota County. This amount is five times larger than what was collected from Hurricane Irma. Wendi Crisp with Sarasota County Solid Waste Department said five hundred and forty eight thousand seven hundred and...
snntv.com
Shower and laundry site set up at Myakka City Community Center
Residents can get their well water tested at the Myakka City Community Center. But they don’t have to wait to take a hot shower. Mobile bathrooms arrived on wheels Thursday morning. Inside each private stall are a shower and sink that residents can use every day from 9am to 6pm.
snntv.com
Call center reaching out to aid businesses in North Port, following Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT - The City of North Port is reaching out to aid local businesses following Hurricane Ian's destructive wake. “They’re very amazed that we are taking the time to call every business in the City of North Port," said City of North Port Employee, Jane DeClercq. Once the...
snntv.com
Arcadia residents in desperate need of help
The loss in Arcadia is catastrophic from Hurricane Ian. Residents in Hidden Acres are begging for help. “I’ve seen horses swimming through here that I thought were about to give up and drown. You see dead cows, you see dead dogs, you see dead everything,” said Arcadia resident Lisa Holcomb.
snntv.com
Band of the Week 2022 - Southeast High Marching Noles
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - It's so cruel that it's taken so long to see the Marching Noles play their halftime show. But you might find it devilishly worth the wait. After rain forced many of their practices from the outside to the inside, and after Hurricane Ian caused schools to close, the Southeast Noles finally performed their halftime show for the first time on October 7.
snntv.com
The 3rd annual Water Lantern Festival is Returning to Sarasota
The 3rd annual Water Lantern Festival is an event with a goal to bring the Sarasota community together. It returns to Nathan Benderson Park this weekend. There will be more than 10 food trucks, lots of live music, and a DJ. Dylan Gallup, The Event Coordinator says each adult will...
snntv.com
Bomb threat forces evacuation in Gulf Gate
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 19, 2022 - A mass evacuation in Gulf Gate after an argument led to a bomb threat at around 7:30 Wednesday night. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this bomb threat after an unknown man got into a verbal altercation with patrons at Hurricane Mike's bar on Mall Drive. While leaving, he said he had a bomb in his backpack.
snntv.com
3 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office members get promotions
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 18, 2022 - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has announced job promotions for three sheriff’s office members to new positions. Chief Financial Officer Lisa Kiesel is promoted to the position of Administrative Division Chief. Before joining the sheriff’s office in April of 2013, Kiesel worked in multiple roles within Lee County Government, including as Chief Deputy Court Administrator. Kiesel is a Certified Public Accountant, recognized for spearheading several campaigns within the sheriff’s office, including a change to the healthcare plan, which saved the agency more than one million dollars. Additionally, she overhauled the agency pay plan and will soon lead the capital improvement project to expand the sheriff’s office headquarters. Kiesel earned a Meritorious Achievement Award for her work in moving the former sheriff’s office headquarters from downtown Sarasota into the current complex. She is also an instructor for the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commander’s Academy.
snntv.com
Game of the Week: Venice vs. Riverview
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Week 9 of Friday Football Fever just one day away, the Riverview Rams are set to take part in our Absolute Aluminum Game of the Week, against the Venice Indians. Tomorrow night will see the 1-4 Riverview Rams and the 3-2 Venice Indians collide...at Cleland Stadium....
