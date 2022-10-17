SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Red tide is back on the Suncoast, but not in full force. You may have noticed the waters at some Sarasota County beaches look different. "Most of the time, it looks dingy brown," said Tom Higginbotham with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. "I think there are times in very severe high levels where it can take on more of a red. But it typically makes the water look discolored... It's just not the usual beautiful turquoise we're used to seeing through most of the year."

