Sarasota, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Warm Mineral Springs Has Been Condemned

Warm Mineral Springs Park has been condemned. We can thank hurricane Ian. The South County landmark is unsafe to reopen. That simple. “And so, for the safety of our visitors, and the safety of our staff, we’re going to have to remain temporarily closed at this time”, said Laura Ansel.
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS, FL
Red Tide returns to some Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Red tide is back on the Suncoast, but not in full force. You may have noticed the waters at some Sarasota County beaches look different. "Most of the time, it looks dingy brown," said Tom Higginbotham with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County. "I think there are times in very severe high levels where it can take on more of a red. But it typically makes the water look discolored... It's just not the usual beautiful turquoise we're used to seeing through most of the year."
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Shower and laundry site set up at Myakka City Community Center

Residents can get their well water tested at the Myakka City Community Center. But they don’t have to wait to take a hot shower. Mobile bathrooms arrived on wheels Thursday morning. Inside each private stall are a shower and sink that residents can use every day from 9am to 6pm.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Arcadia residents in desperate need of help

The loss in Arcadia is catastrophic from Hurricane Ian. Residents in Hidden Acres are begging for help. “I’ve seen horses swimming through here that I thought were about to give up and drown. You see dead cows, you see dead dogs, you see dead everything,” said Arcadia resident Lisa Holcomb.
ARCADIA, FL
Band of the Week 2022 - Southeast High Marching Noles

BRADENTON (SNN TV) - It's so cruel that it's taken so long to see the Marching Noles play their halftime show. But you might find it devilishly worth the wait. After rain forced many of their practices from the outside to the inside, and after Hurricane Ian caused schools to close, the Southeast Noles finally performed their halftime show for the first time on October 7.
BRADENTON, FL
The 3rd annual Water Lantern Festival is Returning to Sarasota

The 3rd annual Water Lantern Festival is an event with a goal to bring the Sarasota community together. It returns to Nathan Benderson Park this weekend. There will be more than 10 food trucks, lots of live music, and a DJ. Dylan Gallup, The Event Coordinator says each adult will...
SARASOTA, FL
Bomb threat forces evacuation in Gulf Gate

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 19, 2022 - A mass evacuation in Gulf Gate after an argument led to a bomb threat at around 7:30 Wednesday night. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this bomb threat after an unknown man got into a verbal altercation with patrons at Hurricane Mike's bar on Mall Drive. While leaving, he said he had a bomb in his backpack.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
3 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office members get promotions

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 18, 2022 - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has announced job promotions for three sheriff’s office members to new positions. Chief Financial Officer Lisa Kiesel is promoted to the position of Administrative Division Chief. Before joining the sheriff’s office in April of 2013, Kiesel worked in multiple roles within Lee County Government, including as Chief Deputy Court Administrator. Kiesel is a Certified Public Accountant, recognized for spearheading several campaigns within the sheriff’s office, including a change to the healthcare plan, which saved the agency more than one million dollars. Additionally, she overhauled the agency pay plan and will soon lead the capital improvement project to expand the sheriff’s office headquarters. Kiesel earned a Meritorious Achievement Award for her work in moving the former sheriff’s office headquarters from downtown Sarasota into the current complex. She is also an instructor for the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commander’s Academy.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Game of the Week: Venice vs. Riverview

SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Week 9 of Friday Football Fever just one day away, the Riverview Rams are set to take part in our Absolute Aluminum Game of the Week, against the Venice Indians. Tomorrow night will see the 1-4 Riverview Rams and the 3-2 Venice Indians collide...at Cleland Stadium....
VENICE, FL

