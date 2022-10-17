Read full article on original website
click orlando
Sumter father faces charge after shooting, killing his son, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A father faces a charge of manslaughter after mistakenly shooting and killing his 19-year-old son earlier this year, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In August, Sumter County deputies responded 2550 County Road 673 in Webster after receiving reports of a shooting, the...
click orlando
Man found in crashed car dies from gunshot wound, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies found a man who had been shot inside of a crashed car Thursday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, deputies said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m. after receiving reports about a car crash.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
click orlando
2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bartow; suspected shooter arrested
BARTOW, Fla. — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Bartow, the police department said. According to police, officers were called around 3 p.m. Monday to respond to a report of a man injured in the area of U.S. Highway 17 South and MLK, Jr. Boulevard.
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
16-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say
Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.
‘I saw the gun and I just panicked’: Winter Haven mom narrowly escapes gunfire outside apartment
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fear has become a part of Gladybel Caudill’s life. “I’m scared. Going to work and coming home, I’m scared, and I don’t like being scared,” she said. “I think about it every day now when I park there in my own home. I have to look around, and I’m paranoid. […]
wuft.org
Police: Man ignores ‘deadly poison’ sign during risky burglary at fumigated apartment
A 38-year-old man ignored signs warning of “deadly poison” as he broke into an apartment building tented for pest fumigation and stole shoes from a man’s apartment, authorities said. Adrian J. Anderson Jr. of St. Petersburg entered the apartment Monday through the front door and was caught...
Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Winter Haven man
A 37-year-old man from Lake Wales was arrested nearly two years after authorities said he killed a witness who was planning to testify against him in an upcoming attempted murder trial.
Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide
Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
WESH
Video shows Orange County deputy arrested for DUI slumped over at wheel
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have released body cam video showing the moment St. Cloud police arrested an Orange County deputy fordriving under the influence. The video shows St. Cloud police officers finding Deputy John Guzman unconscious behind the wheel. According to the police report, the car was on...
click orlando
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
Child Fatally Shot at Florida McDonald's: Reports
Tampa police say they found a child fatally shot in the chest late Tuesday.
Police: Man injured after shots fired into Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Catalina Isle community on L B McLeod Rd. just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Police say...
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
2 arrested after 20 kilos of cocaine, cash found in Baldwin Park apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal agents have confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine in Orlando. The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two people on Tuesday and took in 20 kilograms of cocaine. The drugs were found inside an apartment in the Baldwin Park neighborhood. The DEA said it...
17-year-old found fatally shot in Lakeland apartment, police say
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday in Lakeland, police said.
