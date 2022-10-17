ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

click orlando

2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
ORLANDO, FL
LkldNow

Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide

Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
LONGWOOD, FL

