New Canaan, CT

5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGR7k_0iceChAm00
Jermaine James Joseph; Peter Nicholas Berridge, and Richard Warthen Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road.

According to Lt. Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan PD, an officer on patrol spotted the two vehicles, a Honda CRV and a Jeep Wrangler traveling at a high rate of speed, very close to each other on New Norwalk Road.

The officer began to follow the two vehicles as they turned onto several roadways, ending up on Raymond Street, Ferraro said.

When the vehicle stopped, the officers spotted to occupants of the Jeep jump out of the vehicle and run behind a house on Raymond Street, he added.

One was identified as Richard Warthen, age 21, of the Bronx, who was hiding behind a tree and later taken into custody. The second occupant of the Jeep was not located, police said.

Ferraro said the Honda was still occupied by four males as officers approached. Peter Berridge, age 20, of Norwalk, was identified as the driver, and Jermaine Joseph, age 19, also of Norwalk, was an occupant along with two juveniles.

During a search of the Honda CRV investigating officers located a tan H&K airsoft gun as well as a fully loaded 9mm Taurus handgun with a laser sight attached, he said.

In addition, a bag of additional 9mm rounds was located inside the vehicle, police added.

Both Joseph and Berridge were charged with:

  • Risk of injury to a child
  • Illegal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm

They were held on a $20,000 bond.

One juvenile is a Norwalk resident age 17, and the second is a Bridgeport resident age 16. Both juveniles were transported were released on a juvenile summons.

Warthen was charged with larceny and failure to appear. He also had two stolen checks and a key fob to a Volkswagon when arrested, police said. He later admitted to stealing them from a vehicle in Norwalk, they added.

He was held without bond.

Comments / 12

Sug_Madic
3d ago

20,000 bond is a joke. they'll be back out on the streets in a few hours.

Reply(1)
5
 

