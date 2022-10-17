Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
APSU announces date for 39th annual Candlelight Ball and Candlelight Ball award winners
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the 39th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way South in Nashville. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for serving as the inaugural Governor Sponsor, which is the 2023 Title Sponsor for Candlelight Ball.
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay to host special presentation on science behind Bell Witch legend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Bell Witch legend has held the region’s attention for more than 200 years, but on Oct. 25 enthusiasts will hear a part of the story that will do more than spark their imaginations. They will learn that an (un)healthy dose of science also laces...
clarksvillenow.com
Billy Lynn Gilkey
Billy Lynn Gilkey, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 16, 2022. He was born on January 30, 1941, in Nortonville, KY, and was the son of the late James and Elenora Gilkey. Billy attended Christian County High School and later graduated from Austin Peay State University with...
clarksvillenow.com
Unhoused Nashville artists Daybreak Arts on exhibit in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Daybreak Arts will be featuring multiple artists and their unique styles in an upcoming exhibition at DBO Gallery at 106 N. Second St. The exhibit will be viewable during the First Thursday Art Walk on Thursday, Nov. 3 (5-8 p.m.), and will remain up through Tuesday Nov. 29.
clarksvillenow.com
Tom Russell Wells
Tom passed away on October 2, 2022, in Clarksville, TN after a short illness. He was born on July 7, 1948, in Los Angeles, CA to Felix and Shirley Mae Wells (Halverson). In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his uncle, Russell Halverson. Tom leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Margaret Wells; two beautiful daughters, Nicole Berkus of Novinger, MO and Andrea Wells of Clarksville, TN; sister, Dana Wells-Gennawey of Henderson, NV; and uncle, Bill Halverson of Hendersonville, TN. He was also a very proud and loving grandpa to Sawyer Berkus.
clarksvillenow.com
Unite’s Arrive Alive tour coming to APSU this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk...
clarksvillenow.com
Patricia Moss
Patricia Holt Moss, age 74, of Clarksville passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. Homegoing Celebration Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. She was born November 3, 1947, to Rodgers Holt and Mary Jones Holt in Danville, VA. She...
clarksvillenow.com
Butch Eli Paulk
Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
clarksvillenow.com
Loaves and Fishes hosts Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Loaves and Fishes hosted their annual Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser to feed over 100 donors, allowing dine-in for the first time since the pandemic. “The last few years have been strictly takeout. But this year we have a DJ, music, and a space for...
clarksvillenow.com
Rock United to perform at season-closing Downtown @ Sundown this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Oct. 21, is the final 2022 Downtown @ Sundown featuring Rock United. Starting at 7 p.m., Rock United will take the stage for the entirety of the night. “This band will be sure to keep you entertained with a 70’s Classic Rock party right...
clarksvillenow.com
John Gregory
John Gregory, 75, of Clarksville, TN died at his home on October 18, 2022, following a long illness. He graduated Ravenna High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force reaching the rank of Sergeant. After returning home, he took courses in computer programming and then joined Roadway Express in Akron working in their computer department for many years. While there, he also coached the Men’s Softball Team to the League Championship. But the proudest moments of his life were watching the births of his twin daughters.
clarksvillenow.com
Veteran turns interest in communications into cell phone repair business
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the years, having put together a communications background, and having always been intrigued by cell phones, it was not unusual for an Army veteran like Alpha Omega Fry to open AO Cellphone Repair and Sales. Fry joined the Army National Guard in 2001...
clarksvillenow.com
David Burkhart
David Lee Burkhart, 82, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at McReynolds- Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Tay Joslin officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service on Sunday.
clarksvillenow.com
Jerry ‘Bo’ Short
Jerry Walter “Bo” Short, age 59, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on October 16, 2022, at his home. Bo was born, November 3, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN the son of the late Donald Ray Short and the late Sylvia White Bowman. He...
clarksvillenow.com
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
clarksvillenow.com
Damon Anatoly Murray
Damon Anatoly Murray, age 21, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37040. Damon’s family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time-of-service Saturday at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
clarksvillenow.com
Pastor Frank Hargrow
Pastor Frank H. Hargrow, 87, went home to glory on October 13, 2022, at his home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Frank Hargrow was born July 22, 1935, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late Lucy (Westray) Fennell and Rev. Elijah Hargrow. Viewing Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel.
clarksvillenow.com
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Suggs
Ernest (Ernie) W. Suggs, age 85, of Clarksville, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022, at Jubilee House. Ernie was born August 8, 1937, in Dickson County, TN to the late Hubert Eugene Suggs and Leesey Luemma Epps Suggs. He is also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Comments / 0