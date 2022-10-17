Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
WCVB
On the Charles River, Community Rowing Inc. promotes growth through rowing
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Community Rowing Inc. is dedicated to offering opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, abilities and experience to grow through rowing. Their programs include a partnership with Boston Public Schools to introduce middle school students to the water. CRI is also home to the U.S. Rowing Para...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Another youth shot in Roxbury; school safety group calls for specific plan from Wu, Skipper
“We are in a school safety crisis,” community movement Boston S.O.S. said Thursday. A boy was shot and injured in Roxbury on Wednesday night, making him the city’s fourth juvenile shooting victim this month. Boston police responded to the area of 21 Rockland St. shortly after 7 p.m....
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
nbcboston.com
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
WCVB
Electrical issues leaves part of Reading, Massachusetts, in dark
READING, Mass. — Power crews responded to downtown Reading Wednesday morning, after an electrical problem left parts of the town in the dark. Town departments first received reports of electrical issues at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Businesses in the 600 block of Main Street, between Haven and Woburn streets, reported issues including a burned surge protector, electrical smells and flickering lights. Initial reports also indicated a traffic light was out.
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
WCVB
Boston police moving people out of 'Mass and Cass' encampment area
BOSTON — The encampment on Mass and Cass in Boston has been moved, but only around the corner. People have recently been living on Southampton Street, but at 9 a.m. Wednesday, they started packing up their things and moving around the corner to Atkinson Street. The city said the...
WCVB
Largest ship to ever enter Boston's Conley Terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ship to ever enter the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston arrived Thursday morning. Massport said the Cosco Shipping vessel that originated in Asia was carrying 13,500 containers when it arrived in Boston Harbor. Last month, Massport celebrated the completion of critical infrastructure investments...
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market
All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
Boston again lands on list of ‘rattiest’ cities in United States
BOSTON — Boston may soon need to change its nickname from “Beantown” to “Rat Town.”. Orkin this week released its 2022 “Rattiest Cities” list and Boston once again came in rather high on the ranking. For the eighth consecutive year, Chicago was crowned the...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
WCVB
Rowers descend on Cambridge, Mass., for 58th annual Head of the Charles Regatta
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Head of The Charles Regatta is the oldest head race in the country and among the largest regattas in the world. What started as a single-day race is now a three-day, fan-friendly, international event. Though still largely fueled by volunteers, the race committee now addresses everything from recycling and sustainability on race weekend to annual grants to support making rowing more accessible for all.
City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass
BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
Comments / 0