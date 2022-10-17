ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

On the Charles River, Community Rowing Inc. promotes growth through rowing

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Community Rowing Inc. is dedicated to offering opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, abilities and experience to grow through rowing. Their programs include a partnership with Boston Public Schools to introduce middle school students to the water. CRI is also home to the U.S. Rowing Para...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Electrical issues leaves part of Reading, Massachusetts, in dark

READING, Mass. — Power crews responded to downtown Reading Wednesday morning, after an electrical problem left parts of the town in the dark. Town departments first received reports of electrical issues at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Businesses in the 600 block of Main Street, between Haven and Woburn streets, reported issues including a burned surge protector, electrical smells and flickering lights. Initial reports also indicated a traffic light was out.
READING, MA
chainstoreage.com

Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston

Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Boston police moving people out of 'Mass and Cass' encampment area

BOSTON — The encampment on Mass and Cass in Boston has been moved, but only around the corner. People have recently been living on Southampton Street, but at 9 a.m. Wednesday, they started packing up their things and moving around the corner to Atkinson Street. The city said the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Largest ship to ever enter Boston's Conley Terminal arrives from Asia

BOSTON — The largest ship to ever enter the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston arrived Thursday morning. Massport said the Cosco Shipping vessel that originated in Asia was carrying 13,500 containers when it arrived in Boston Harbor. Last month, Massport celebrated the completion of critical infrastructure investments...
BOSTON, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market

All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
MALDEN, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US

Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Rowers descend on Cambridge, Mass., for 58th annual Head of the Charles Regatta

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Head of The Charles Regatta is the oldest head race in the country and among the largest regattas in the world. What started as a single-day race is now a three-day, fan-friendly, international event. Though still largely fueled by volunteers, the race committee now addresses everything from recycling and sustainability on race weekend to annual grants to support making rowing more accessible for all.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy