Washington, DC

‘He Wanted to Get Caught’: Indiana Man Pleads Guilty to Defacing Washington Monument, and Lawyer Calls the Crime a ‘Cry for Help’

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Vote Like Your Life Depends On It
3d ago

I think that he should also have to clean up the mess that he created. Then clean up graffiti on buildings for a year or 5.

Reply
12
19kilo91
3d ago

After reading the story I don't know if this guy really deserves a harsh punishment. Maybe some clean up duties and then get him a little help.

Reply
4
Ken Little
2d ago

another mental health reason. if you lose are get caught doing wrong. just use the mental health card.

Reply(1)
4
 

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

