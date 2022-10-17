Read full article on original website
Related
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
Pastor’s Wife Dies After Husband Found Her With Gunshot Wound in Head
Last week, a Georgia man stated that his wife was struck in her head through their bedroom wall as the two slept. On Monday, she passed away. Now, police officers are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to The Telegraph, Mac Ellison, a pastor in DeKalb County, found his...
Comments / 0