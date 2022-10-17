Read full article on original website
Family in Clinton displaced after house fire
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday. The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire. “It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go […]
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
Semi Hauling Motor Oil Burns on I-72
Sangamon County area fire departments were called out to a semi tractor trailer fire on Interstate 72 in western Sangamon County early this morning. According to an Illinois State Police report, at 12:24AM, troopers were dispatched to a semi engulfed in flames on Interstate 72 at milepost 87 about 5 miles east of New Berlin.
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
City Of Effingham Announces Road Closure Starting Thursday, October 20th
Closure of Althoff Drive and intermittent lane closures of Technology Drive are expected to remain in place for a few weeks for a sanitary sewer extension. Local traffic will be allowed to drive around the barricades set up near Willenborg Street to allow access to businesses along Althoff Drive and Network Center Drive.
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
Illinois Man Killed When Truck Driver Runs Red Light
An Illinois man was killed in a three-car accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the incident happened when a northbound 2020 Hino Conventional truck, driven by 25-year-old Shawn D. Millfelt of St. Charles, was on US 67 around 1:15 p.m., when he failed to stop at a red light at Richard Drive.
Iron Workers Local 392 steps up to help Godfrey man scammed by non-union contractor
Godfrey, IL – Iron Workers Local 392 stepped up last week to help a local man scammed by a non-union out-of-state contractor hired to erect a metal building on his property. Ted Kochanski had purchased the building from a manufacturer and used a contractor recommended by them to set it up a year ago. He paid the contractor up front, but after he had done a minimal amount of work on the project he disappeared.
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
South Elementary Briefly Put on Soft Lockdown Monday Morning
Principal Tim Chipman explained the situation to parents over voicemail. “This morning, due to an argument between two adults near but not on the school grounds, South School was notified by the South Jacksonville Police Department to move into lockdown status. From approximately 9:00 to 9:20 am was on soft lockdown.
St. Elmo man arrested on outstanding warrant after shots fired and standoff that ends peacefully
Illinois State Police say a 44-year-old St. Elmo man was taken into custody on an outstanding Fayette County warrant following a peaceful ending to a standoff where multiple shots were fired at police. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force had gone to a...
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
Shelby County Loses Auditor After First Year Of Multi-Year Contract –
WIPFLI notified Shelby County on October 12, 2022, that they will no longer be providing audit or accounting services for Shelby County. They only cite “after further evaluation” as the reasoning. We first wrote about the audit and some of the concerning information in it in this article.
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Carrollton Police Chief, Greene County State’s Attorney Have Row Over Recent Plea Deal
A recent plea deal in a residential burglary and aggravated battery case in Greene County Court has caused a rift between the Carrollton Chief of Police and the Greene County State’s Attorney. Carrollton Police Chief Mike McCartney told the Greene Prairie Press this past week that he’s angry that...
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
