Man found guilty of killing his cousin in Westerly
A Connecticut man will be sentenced to prison next month after he was convicted of murder and other charges.
North Providence man waiting for trial faces new drug, gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence man waiting for a trial is now facing new drug and gun charges. Keurys Pena, 33, is being held in custody after allegedly dealing fentanyl powder and pills, as well as being illegally in possession of a gun. On Tuesday, Federal Bureau...
Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
East Providence police looking for child involved in parental kidnapping, may be heading to Kentucky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot
After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
Man found guilty of stealing from family of ‘Superhero Alex’ in Somerset
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — A Kingston man was found guilty Thursday from stealing from the family of Somerset boy who was battling leukemia. Garrett Turner, 36, was found guilty of breaking and entering into a vehicle and larceny over $1200. He was sentenced to serve one year in jail...
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation leads to arrest
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
Local police departments head to CT for funeral services for 2 fallen officers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department plans on sending 35 officers to East Hartford on Friday for the funeral services for Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. The two Connecticut police officers were killed in the line of duty last week after receiving a phony report...
2 charged following police pursuit spanning several communities
Two 18-year-olds are facing charges in connection with a chase that briefly crossed into Massachusetts and ended with a crash in Lincoln, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.
Taunton Police investigating multiple threats made to Taunton school staff over “rope” incident
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that the Taunton Police Department is investigating multiple threatening and harassing phone calls and social media posts that have been made toward Taunton Public Schools staff this week. The threatening messages are in response to the school district’s handling of a recent...
Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
‘He’s not a monster’: Man acquitted in father’s murder
The man who admitted to shooting and killing his own father during an argument last spring has been acquitted of first-degree murder.
Fall River Man Arrested on Drugs, Firearm Charges
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man on multiple firearms and narcotics possession charges. Police said 42-year-old Michael Marsden was taken into custody before vice and gang unit detectives searched his Ash Street home on Monday. During the search detectives allegedly found a 5.56 rifle,...
Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
New Bedford man sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
6-10 Connector contamination controversy results in criminal charges
Federal investigators found a contractor used in the 6-10 Connector redevelopment project made false statements about contaminated soil found on site.
