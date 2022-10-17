After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO