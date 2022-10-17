ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC6.com

Connecticut man found guilty of murdering Westerly man

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man has been found guilty of murdering a Westerly man over two years ago. Louis Seignious, 33, of Norwich shot and killed 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian at a home in Westerly on Jan. 25, 2020. According to Attorney General Peter Neronha, Seignious had found...
WESTERLY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot

After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Suspect wearing ski mask breaks into ATM in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are searching for a person who broke into an ATM in Cranston Tuesday night. The Cranston Police Department said someone wearing a ski mask approached a drive-up ATM at a Citizens Bank branch on Atwood Avenue at about 10:19 p.m. Police said the would-be...
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Arrested on Drugs, Firearm Charges

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man on multiple firearms and narcotics possession charges. Police said 42-year-old Michael Marsden was taken into custody before vice and gang unit detectives searched his Ash Street home on Monday. During the search detectives allegedly found a 5.56 rifle,...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River police arrest man after seizing rifle, drugs

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday man was arrested after police seized a rifle and drugs from his home. Police said they executed a search warrant Monday on Ash Street. There, officers found 42-year-old Michael Marsden outside of the home. He was arrested without incident.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man has been sentenced to prison for robbing two elderly women. Miguel Brasil, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, two counts of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

