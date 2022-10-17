Read full article on original website
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Children's Medical Center Dallas Hosting Special Halloween Party for PatientsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
KENS 5
'Don't f--- with me' | Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have fiery exchange at NFL owners meeting, report claims
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has found himself in the national sports media headlines for the second time in a week for owner-related drama. During the NFL owners meeting in New York on Tuesday, Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly engaged in a "heated exchange" while the owners were discussing details surrounding a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a report published by ESPN.
KENS 5
Oddsmaker gives it Spurs' 2022-23 projected regular season player stats, updates win total
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is set to begin Wednesday night at home versus the Hornets and the early Las Vegas player props are interesting to note before the season begins. Vegas oddsmaker Bet Online released its Spurs player props and here's what might be...
KENS 5
Spurs-Hornets game preview; discussing the 'rookie wall' & team health | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Casey Viera to preview Wednesday night's Spurs-Hornets game to start the new season. Also, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, with St. David’s Medical Center and the Austin Emergency Center as well as with the Backstage Medical & Concierge Medicine practice, to discuss player health to start the new season as well as an in-depth talk on the "rookie wall."
KENS 5
Looking at the positives from the Spurs season-opening loss | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to give takeaways from the Spurs' huge loss to the Hornets in their season-opener. Also, were there any positives in the massive Spurs' loss?. All this and more on this...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs take on Hornets to open regular season
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (0-0) will host the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) for the team's regular-season opener. The Spurs were 1-4 in the preseason while the Hornets went 0-5. INJURY REPORT. Spurs report no injuries for tonight's contest while the Hornets will be without guard LaMelo Ball...
KENS 5
Let the season begin! Spurs invite fans to first watch party
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is set to begin Wednesday night at home against the Hornets and the team is inviting all fans to cheer the team together this week. The Spurs are inviting fans in the San Antonio and Austin areas to cheer on...
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's top picks for today (Friday, Oct. 21)
Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. UAB at Western Kentucky (-1.5, -110): I covered a WKU night game in '05. Good times. 2. Tulsa (-13, -110) at Temple: The Owls have lost two straight games by a combined 94-16. 3. Nuggets at Warriors (-5.5, -110): This is one of those "we're the champs" message games. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado (Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 12-8)
