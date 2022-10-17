Read full article on original website
mrsredbeard
3d ago
so let them. if we have to listen to all their stuff and it be thrown in out face over and over, they need to just deal with it. freedom of speech. not everyone agrees with your lifestyle, it's unnatural.
Anonymous User
2d ago
It was a truthful ad, forcing pronouns that don't exist and changing genders when it's genetically impossible.... I have nothing more to say.
Douglas Storts
3d ago
The ads should run.Freedom of speech we had to listen to Biden if you are MAGA supportes you are labeled terrorists
Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One
PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
One-on-one with Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz
The polls between Dr. Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman have tightened leading into the final weeks of this race. Oz says he believes the race will come down to the issues of crime, the economy and the border.
wtae.com
LGBTQ community defends Beaver County trans youth after teacher refuses to use pronouns
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The LGBTQ community is taking a stand after a Beaver County teacher refused to refer to transgender students by their pronouns. Earlier this month, after a large showing of support for the high school biology and anatomy teacher, Daren Cusato was reinstated and allowed back on the job.
brooklynvegan.com
Kurt Vile supports Senate candidate John Fetterman with campaign email; Dave Matthews playing rally
The midterm elections are less than a month away, and with control of the Senate and House of Representatives hanging in the balance (not to mention the election of governors in over half of states, among other offices and initiatives), campaigning is getting pretty fierce -- and now Kurt Vile has entered the fray. Pitchfork reports that he's written a new campaign email supporting Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is running against the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.
iheart.com
Oz Picks Up Endorsement of FOP Lodge
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate says he's grateful for the support of police. Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up the endorsement of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Allegheny County and the state lodge Tuesday. Oz told the gathered officers that the nation's leaders need to support law enforcement if they want to break the cycle of violence. He also says he looks forward to representing them in D.C.
beavercountyradio.com
Fetterman Appears at Rally in Harmony, Pa.
(Harmony, Butler County , Pa.) Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman held a campaign rally at Steamfitters Technology in Harmony yesterday. Fetterman spoke for about 20 minutes to around 200 people who attended the rally. He talked about fighting for marriage equality, expanding health care for everyone, cutting taxes for working people, and protecting women’s health rights.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Pennsylvania man sold meth on Facebook
A Butler County resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Daniel Dellich, Jr., age 47, formerly of Boyers, Pennsylvania 16020, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. In connection with the guilty […]
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists prepare to strike
More than 100 journalists are preparing to join a strike at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that began nearly two weeks ago when bands of other workers staged a midnight walk off. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh has been locked in a tense labor stand-off with the Post-Gazette and its parent company Block Communications for several years. But if management does not meet their demands by noon today, 101 journalists say they will deny the company its vital stream of news content.
nextpittsburgh.com
On Media: Strike expansion at the Post-Gazette will ripple through the community
The ongoing, and growing, strike at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has the potential to show all of us what it would mean to lose the newspaper, perhaps when we still have a chance to change the narrative of local news. When the McKeesport Daily News closed in 2015, some local leaders...
Late state Rep. Tony DeLuca’s name will remain on ballot: here are options for voters
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — With just a handful of days left until the midterm election, the late state Rep. Tony DeLuca’s name will remain on the ballot, causing confusion for voters in the 32nd District. DeLuca, a Democrat who served the district for nearly 40 years, died earlier...
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporters leave union over striking disputes
A substantial minority of reporters have left the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s union so they can continue working after the news guild launched a strike this afternoon, sources tell Pittsburgh City Paper. Some of those who have left say they were rushed into taking a vote, which, they add, came with...
What Happens When a Newspaper Dies?
The Daily News of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1884 and opened its iconic art deco headquarters in 1938. By the early 1970s, the newspaper had over 45,000 subscribers and around 130 employees. Its slogan: “More than a newspaper, a community institution.”. It closed at the end of 2015,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Altercation leads to fight; fight leads to shooting; two mothers among the dead
INNOCENT BYSTANDERS JACQUELYN MEHALIC AND BETTY AVERYTT DIED AS A RESULT OF A SHOOTING ON THE NORTH SIDE, OCT. 15. Mayor Gainey is fed up with the gun violence plaguing Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey stood before the entire City of Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 17, and proclaimed that he...
City looks to ‘in-law suites’ to shrink affordable housing deficit
By next month, Pittsburgh may know whether renovating basements and building backyard “granny flats” could cut into the city’s affordable housing shortage. And Brian Gaudio — plus other potential occupant-landlords like him — might get a hint as to whether a proverbial grandparent, in-law or tenant will be allowed to move in downstairs.
wtae.com
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
Washington Examiner
Socialism, name confusion, and the right year: Can a Republican win in Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH — If it were any other year with any other candidates, there would be no nail-biting among Democrats that this race is closer than it should be. After all, a Democrat has held the congressional seat that encompasses Pittsburgh for well over 100 years. For the last 28 years, it was held by Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle, who announced his retirement last fall.
butlerradio.com
Fetterman Makes Stop In Harmony
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Butler County last night. Fetterman spoke to a crowd at the Steamfitters Center in Harmony for roughly 20 minutes. During that time, he criticized Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of fronts, but also addressed policy issues like raising the minimum wage, defending a woman’s right to choose, and expanding healthcare.
