The midterm elections are less than a month away, and with control of the Senate and House of Representatives hanging in the balance (not to mention the election of governors in over half of states, among other offices and initiatives), campaigning is getting pretty fierce -- and now Kurt Vile has entered the fray. Pitchfork reports that he's written a new campaign email supporting Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is running against the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO