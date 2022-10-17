Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
KETV.com
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts donates $2.2 million to campaigns so far in 2022
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been spending this summer on fall on electing his brand of conservatives to the legislature, NU Regents and school board races.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
News Channel Nebraska
'At a disadvantage': Grow Nebraska continues Amendment 1 promotion tour in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A group looking to grow Nebraska's air service is touring the state to promote a new amendment on this year's ballot. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1, a constitutional amendment that would allow political subdivisions to spend money to develop new commercial passenger flights.
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
klkntv.com
Lincoln High’s Renee Jones named Nebraska Teacher of the Year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln High teacher earned high honors from the Nebraska Department of Education on Thursday. Renee Jones, who teaches English, was named the Nebraska 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise award presentation. Jones was given the accolade by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
klkntv.com
Many Lincoln small businesses support minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans have a chance to raise the minimum wage on Nov. 8, but the ballot initiative has raised concerns about small businesses not being able to afford it. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a public hearing at the Capitol Building on Initiative...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.20.22: School Bus Crash, More Early Voting, Nebraska Governor Candidates on Abortion, Iowa Unemployment and More
A school bus accident outside of Marcus this morning sent three children and the bus driver to a local hospital. Only minor injuries were reported. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the bus. The students attend the Marcus -Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union School District. The district’s superintendent posted on Facebook, "We are extremely grateful that our driver and students have been spared serious injuries during the collision. We have our school counselors available to meet with students as a result of this incident. We pray for healing for the injuries that were sustained, and ask for your continued prayers for the safety of our students and staff at MMCRU."
klin.com
Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year
English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
KETV.com
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: 1st Congressional District
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's 1st Congressional District candidates stand on their key issues. Rep. Mike Flood is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election. Health care. Rep. Mike Flood believes that health care is too expensive, and government intervention...
klkntv.com
Families of former Nebraska prisoners with autism say ‘things need to change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Nebraska families of former inmates say services for disabilities throughout the state need to improve, especially for people with autism. Brenda Mae Stinson and Scott Shafer both have sons with autism and mental health problems. Both sons have also been in and out of the prison system.
3 News Now
How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself. It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov. It's going to...
NebraskaTV
Voters to make decision on Amendment 1 which could grow number of commercial flights
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Nebraska voters will vote either "For" or "Against" the proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment 1, which is looking to grow the number of flights Nebraskan airports can offer. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1 on...
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
