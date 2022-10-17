ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln High’s Renee Jones named Nebraska Teacher of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln High teacher earned high honors from the Nebraska Department of Education on Thursday. Renee Jones, who teaches English, was named the Nebraska 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise award presentation. Jones was given the accolade by Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
LINCOLN, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Many Lincoln small businesses support minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraskans have a chance to raise the minimum wage on Nov. 8, but the ballot initiative has raised concerns about small businesses not being able to afford it. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Bob Evnen held a public hearing at the Capitol Building on Initiative...
LINCOLN, NE
kwit.org

NEWS 10.20.22: School Bus Crash, More Early Voting, Nebraska Governor Candidates on Abortion, Iowa Unemployment and More

A school bus accident outside of Marcus this morning sent three children and the bus driver to a local hospital. Only minor injuries were reported. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the bus. The students attend the Marcus -Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union School District. The district’s superintendent posted on Facebook, "We are extremely grateful that our driver and students have been spared serious injuries during the collision. We have our school counselors available to meet with students as a result of this incident. We pray for healing for the injuries that were sustained, and ask for your continued prayers for the safety of our students and staff at MMCRU."
MARCUS, IA
klin.com

Meet Nebraska’s Teacher of the Year

English teacher Renee Jones of Lincoln High School was named the 2023 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. She received her award during a surprise presentation on Thursday, Oct. 20. A native of Lincoln, Jones graduated with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from UNO and again from Doane University with a master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: 1st Congressional District

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's 1st Congressional District candidates stand on their key issues. Rep. Mike Flood is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election. Health care. Rep. Mike Flood believes that health care is too expensive, and government intervention...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade

Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
OMAHA, NE

