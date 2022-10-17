Read full article on original website
Related
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
County Clerk’s Association donates to local church, aids flood relief efforts
On behalf of the County Clerks’ Association, Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier presented a $1,000 check donation to Chris Fugate and the Gospel Light Flood Relief Association to aid with flood relief and recovery efforts. Napier said that since the July flooding the County Clerks’ Association has been surveying...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
wymt.com
Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
wymt.com
West Knox Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of another longtime member
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of another longtime member. Deputy Chief Steve Mayer died Monday, October 17. Mayer was a member of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department since 1990. The department has lost two firefighters in less than two...
Crews battle intense fire at Floyd County restaurant
Multiple fire departments are fighting flames.
harlanenterprise.net
Terri L. Stewart Swanner, 71
Terri L. Stewart Swanner, 71, of Evarts, departed this life suddenly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born January 7, 1951 in Harlan, she had lived here all of her life. Terri was the Director of the Evarts High School Youth Service Center for many years before her retirement. She is...
clayconews.com
Somerset Man charged in London, Kentucky on a Wayne County Indictment Warrant of Arrest
LONDON, KY (October, 20, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston has charged a Pulaski County man on an indictment warrant of arrest. Attempted murder of a police officer. Persistent felony offender II. Wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim...
wymt.com
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
somerset106.com
Man Killed In Accident At Smithfield Foods Plant In Middlesboro
A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp of Middlesboro was working on a machine at the Smithfield Foods plant when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The plant closed during the investigation.
Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
nortonva.org
Notice of Judicial Sale for Delinquent Taxes
This is a notice for a judicial sale for two properties for payment of delinquent taxes. The sales will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Council Chambers at Norton City Hall, 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, VA 24273. See below links for more details on both properties:
q95fm.net
Middlesboro Man Killed In Workplace Accident
A man from Middlesboro died on Monday, following a workplace accident. 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp, of Middlesboro, is said to have been working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His boy was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The...
Kingsport establishing academic dental clinic that could eventually become dental school
Kingsport could eventually be home to a dental school through a collaboration between the city, the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health.
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
WSAZ
Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County was destroyed by flames Thursday morning. Firefighters battled a raging fire at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky, for more than four hours. Martin residents already feel the heartbreak. “It’s a great loss, and...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
Andrew Tye Patrick, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing — pretrial conference scheduled Jan 9, 2023. Eric R. Helton, 37, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $733 ($450 suspended). Charles E. Brock, expired or...
q95fm.net
A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service
Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
Johnson City Press
Pound Town Council welcomes newly sworn police officer, $131K in returned funds
POUND – Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force. Council ran across another bump – a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.
wymt.com
Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
