ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, KY

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Terri L. Stewart Swanner, 71

Terri L. Stewart Swanner, 71, of Evarts, departed this life suddenly on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born January 7, 1951 in Harlan, she had lived here all of her life. Terri was the Director of the Evarts High School Youth Service Center for many years before her retirement. She is...
EVARTS, KY
wymt.com

Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
BELL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Man Killed In Accident At Smithfield Foods Plant In Middlesboro

A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp of Middlesboro was working on a machine at the Smithfield Foods plant when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The plant closed during the investigation.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WJHL

Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
ABINGDON, VA
nortonva.org

Notice of Judicial Sale for Delinquent Taxes

This is a notice for a judicial sale for two properties for payment of delinquent taxes. The sales will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Council Chambers at Norton City Hall, 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, VA 24273. See below links for more details on both properties:
NORTON, VA
q95fm.net

Middlesboro Man Killed In Workplace Accident

A man from Middlesboro died on Monday, following a workplace accident. 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp, of Middlesboro, is said to have been working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His boy was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WSAZ

Eastern Kentucky restaurant destroyed by fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staple in Floyd County was destroyed by flames Thursday morning. Firefighters battled a raging fire at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern on Main Street in Martin, Kentucky, for more than four hours. Martin residents already feel the heartbreak. “It’s a great loss, and...
MARTIN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County District Court News

Andrew Tye Patrick, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing — pretrial conference scheduled Jan 9, 2023. Eric R. Helton, 37, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $733 ($450 suspended). Charles E. Brock, expired or...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy