BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO