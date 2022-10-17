Read full article on original website
Bleach Cosplay Gendswaps The Anime's Best Character, Kenpachi
Bleach has returned to the small screen with its anime adaptation bringing to life the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, as the Soul Society must now stare down the Quincy Family, or more specifically, the Quincy Family branch that has an ax to grind with the Shinigami. While Kenpachi, the fan-favorite character that has an intense love for battle and fights without the use of his Bankai, has yet to appear in the newest episodes, one fan has brought the Soul Society Captain back to life with a twist.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Transforms Pochita Into a Human
Chainsaw Man doesn't hold back when it comes to giving anime fans blood and gore by the truckloads, with Denji finding his role as the Chainsaw Devil allowing him to protrude chainsaw blades from his arms, legs, and face. Thanks to Denji's relationship with his trusty canine friend, Pochita, he was able to gain the immense devil powers now at his disposal, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring to life the most adorable addition to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Shonen franchise.
Made in Abyss is Releasing the Weirdest Perfume Ever
Made in Abyss recently brought its second season to a close, with the anime franchise created by Akihito Tsukushi presenting cute protagonists in a world that is anything but. With Riko and Reg moving further into the depths of the Abyss in an effort to find the former's mother, a new fragrance is set to arrive that not only focuses on Faputa, aka the "Princess of the Narehate", but might come as a surprise considering what part of Faputa the perfume focuses on specifically.
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Bleach Reveals One Arrancar's Shocking Fate
Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc hasn't been shy when it comes to showing just how evil its antagonists, the Wandenreich, can be. While the offshoot of the Quincy Family has yet to launch a full-scale assault on the Soul Society, the Arrancar have been on the receiving end of their terrifying introduction. Formerly major opponents to Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, the former Hollows turned into beings not far off from Shinigami and have suffered a major loss in their battle against the new villainous army.
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
She-Hulk Star Jon Bass Reacts to Marvel Backlash, Hulk Fan Theories (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released one week ago on Disney+, and it was a big hit among fans. One of the episodes many reveals was that Todd (Jon Bass) was HulkKing and the creator of the Intelligencia website that was dedicated to taking down Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Todd wanted his own Hulk powers and managed to steal some of Jen's blood and get his wish. Of course, Jen took her fourth-wall-breaking to a whole new level, and shut down Todd's plot before it could go any further. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Bass about the series and he shared his thoughts on some of the fan reactions.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares First-Look at DVD, Blu-ray
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made landfall earlier this year after a slight delay, and with nearly $100 million at the box office, it is clear the film was a hit. Now, all eyes are on the future as Gohan and Piccolo wind down their theatrical run. It won't be long before Dragon Ball Super runs into its Blu-ray release, and we have been given a look at the bundle at last.
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
Keke Palmer Says "I'm Ready for Rogue" Following X-Men Fan Casting (Exclusive)
Throughout her career, Keke Palmer has proven to be both an immensely talented and charismatic performer, which has resulted in fans rallying behind the idea that Palmer should embrace the role of Rogue when the X-Men are brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On social media, Palmer accepted the nomination of these fan desires, though recently addressed that, if she were to take on every role that fans wished she would, there'd be no room in her schedule. Still, if she's going to be keeping busy, she sounds happy to have Marvel be a world she gets involved in. Palmer can currently be seen in Nope, which is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.
Star Trek: SPOILER Leaves Starfleet
Starfleet just lost an officer in the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. (SPOILERS follow for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Trusted Sources.") In the new Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, Capt. Freeman is launching a new second contact initiative. Starfleet decides to send a reporter from the Federation to the Cerritos to chronicle the event. Freeman panics, worrying about her reputation and that of her ship and crew. She decided to put the ship nearly on lockdown and only allow select crewmembers to talk to the reporter. All others, including the lower deckers, are to make themselves scarce.
House of the Dragon Beats The Rings of Power for First Time in Streaming Ratings
House of the Dragon will wrap up their first season this Sunday and a lot has already happened. The series has shown us some of the history of the Targaryen house with it being a hit with fans so far. House of the Dragon had a massive viewership during their first few episodes and now it seems that its viewing streak will keep going. The Game of Thrones spinoff has hit another viewership highlight by beating Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in streaming on HBO Max. According to Nielsen, House of the Dragon clocked in at number three on the charts, while The Rings of Power dropped down to number four.
Two Nintendo 64 Classics Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Month
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will have two new Nintendo 64 games to check out next month: Mario Party and Mario Party 2. The two games are set to release on November 2nd. Since the Expansion Pack's release last year, Nintendo has mostly stuck to one game release per month. That streak ended in September when no new games were released, so this might be a bit of a make-up! Whatever the case might be, fans of the N64 era are sure to be happy to see these two titles return.
