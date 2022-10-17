Pulaski Community School District offers resources after bonfire explosion

Following a bonfire that injured multiple young people, the Pulaski Community School District (PCSD) issued a statement offering access to resources to help recover in the aftermath.

Dozens of people gathered at a bonfire Friday night to celebrate Pulaski High School's homecoming, according to victim GoFundMe pages. Someone threw an accelerant on the bonfire, causing an explosion and seriously burning multiple people.

The school district said anyone in need of immediate assistance may call the Brown County Crisis Line at 920-436-8888; Shawano County Crisis Line at 715-526-3240; Oconto County Crisis Line at 920-496-7000; or the Outagamie County Crisis Center at 920-832-4646 to speak with mental health/grief counselors.

RELATED CONTENT:



Current PCSD students will continue to have access to the school district's student services staff (counselors, school psychologist, and social worker) on a daily basis as needed.

For Shawano County residents: Crisis Walk-In appointments are available Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at W7327 Anderson Ave., Shawano, WI 54166

For Brown County Residents: Crisis Walk-In appointments are available 24 hours a day at 3150 Gershwin Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311.

For additional counseling and/or grief resources, those affected can visit the school district's website .

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said the Pulaski School District informed detectives Monday morning that officers and detectives investigating the explosion will not be allowed to conduct interviews at the schools. The school district said it's cooperating with law enforcement, but it also says its responsibility is to focus on maintaining the educational environment of Pulaski schools.

The school district also offered a resource for fundraising efforts. For information on donation or fundraising efforts, please contact the Pulaski United Foundation at 920-822-6051.