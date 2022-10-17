Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
An LSU running back is set to return ahead of schedule after 'amazing' surgery
LSU sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin will return this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss after a hamstring injury sidelined him for the last three games, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Goodwin suffered a torn hamstring Sept. 24 against New Mexico, and Kelly later told ESPN’s broadcast crew he would...
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. There's certainly more reason to feel confident in LSU after the offense clicked last week, but now the run defense looks shaky. The Tigers allowed more than 200 yards rushing and multiple explosive plays in two straight games, and Ole Miss just rushed for 448 yards. While LSU can win if the offense plays well again, Ole Miss has an edge in a high-scoring game.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Adam Miller was at SEC media days Wednesday. A year earlier, he was crumpled on a court.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Adam Miller took a seat behind a microphone at Southeastern Conference basketball media days Wednesday morning before taking a second to mark a momentous occasion for him. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on a podium,” Miller said as he managed a slight smile....
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Life lessons in a house divided
Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, says, "My nephew, an LSU graduate, met his Alabama bride at an LSU/Alabama game. "They now have three precious sons. At one of the christenings, I presented the baby with a stuffed tiger, explaining that being an LSU fan builds character. "We are profoundly grateful when...
theadvocate.com
Stuck in middle? Not so for Dutchtown linebacker Dickson Agu, who loves a direct challenge
Dickson Agu wants to be in the middle of the action. It is one reason why the Dutchtown senior sees himself becoming a surgeon one day. Until then, finding ways to blow up opposing offenses suits Agu — a hard-hitting middle linebacker — just fine. “Playing on the...
theadvocate.com
Surging Southside Sharks striving to end Acadiana's long reign as District 3-5A champions
On the field it’s been four seasons of varsity competition, but Southside High School coach Josh Fontenot has been waiting six years for this moment. For six seasons, Fontenot’s has built the Sharks’ football program to where he hoped it could stay on the field with powerhouse Acadiana for the District 3-5A crown.
theadvocate.com
As work continues, Denham Springs coach Brett Beard thinks Week 10 game in new stadium is possible
Could the No. 10 be the lucky number Denham Springs has been waiting for? Denham Springs coach Brett Beard thinks so. Beard said Wednesday that chances for the Yellow Jackets to host their Week 10 game against Livingston Parish and District 5-5A rival Walker at its stadium look better each day.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings Catholic tries knocking off fourth No. 1-ranked team this year in rival St. Thomas More
Being ranked No. 1 in the state and then facing Teurlings Catholic has been a recipe for defeat on more than one occasion this season. The Rebels have proven to be dragon slayers this season, knocking off three top-ranked teams in their respective classifications. “It has been really unprecedented for...
theadvocate.com
Southern suspensions go into effect for Saturday's homecoming game against Virginia-Lynchburg
The 11 Southern players given one-game suspensions for their role in the pregame fight at Prairie View on Oct. 8 will serve their suspensions Saturday, Jaguars athletic director Roman Banks said Tuesday. The conference announced the suspensions Monday alongside the suspension of 10 Prairie View players. Southern was fined $7,500...
theadvocate.com
Marie Constantin: The stormwater challenges aren't going to go away in Baton Rouge
Right now, this town is a quality-of-life train wreck. While Jennifer Richardson heads out every morning to add to the 5,300 bags of litter her team has picked up over 22 months, our stormwater coalition is trying to make Capitol Lake pristine for the 16th time because 41 bags of litter flow in each month from our city’s storm drains. There is no program to mitigate this.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
theadvocate.com
1 horse killed, 6 others taken to LSU vet school when stock trailer crashes on I-12
One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
theadvocate.com
Businesses, potential income missing from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's financial disclosure
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's businesses and potential income from them. Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report Friday.
theadvocate.com
Leader of Louisiana School for the Deaf dismissed, reasons why not disclosed
The leader of the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge has been dismissed from her post, officials said Tuesday. Heather Laine was removed from her job as director/principal of the school effective last Friday by acting Superintendent Katherine Granier. Granier said Tuesday she cannot discuss details of the...
theadvocate.com
Photos: USS Kidd sits high and dry amid low Mississippi River levels
The USS Kidd, a landmark along the Mississippi River riverfront in Baton Rouge, sits high and dry Tuesday afternoon, October 18, 2022, in downtown Baton Rouge, La. The Mississippi River currently rests at 5.5 feet deep in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been growing more shallow since the start of September and is sitting at its lowest levels since 2012.
theadvocate.com
Law enforcement search for 5 missing Texas kids leads to Baton Rouge; adults arrested
A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said. By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan,...
theadvocate.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
theadvocate.com
On top of high fees, Lafayette officials add more barriers to viewing public records
Reporters now face more barriers to access public records, on top of new fees the Josh Guillory administration rolled out targeting the press in Lafayette. While a legal challenge and council action crawl forward, the barriers stand. And other public officials are following similar playbooks. In September, Lafayette Consolidated Government...
theadvocate.com
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
