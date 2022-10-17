ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

5 Charged After New Rochelle Spa Investigated For Prostitution

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQEcD_0iceB7iC00
Police have made five arrests after investigating a Westchester County spa for prostitution. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Five people are facing prostitution charges after an investigation into a Westchester County spa.

On Friday, Oct. 14, New Rochelle Police concluded their investigation into the Green Rivage Spa, located at 514 Main St. (Route 1), and found that the business had been engaging in prostitution, police said.

Police said they then arrested five people in connection to the case:

  • 70-year-old Sun Mi Hong, of New York City, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution and unlicensed practice of a profession;
  • 35-year-old Cuijuan Jia, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution and unlicensed practice of a profession;
  • 45-year-old Wen Min Gong, of unknown address, was charged with prostitution and unlicensed practice of a profession;
  • 47-year-old Xiaona Hu, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with unlicensed practice of a profession;
  • 71-year-old Julius Celentano, of the Bronx, was charged with third-degree patronizing a prostitute.

Police also found numerous building code violations, authorities said, adding that the building has since been deemed unsafe by the New Rochelle Building Department.

to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Man Found Guilty In Violent Yonkers Home Invasion

After a three-week trial, an out-of-state man has been found guilty of charges connected to a brutal Westchester home invasion in 2018. At around 7:30 a.m. April 23, 2018, at around 7:30 a.m., Confessor Soto of Fayetteville, North Carolina, entered a residence in Yonkers on Leighton Avenue while armed with a handgun and zip ties, and tied up the 82-year-old homeowner, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah,
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Teaneck Resident, 69, Charged With Robbing Bank Right Down The Street

GOTCHA! A man who robbed a Teaneck bank of several thousand dollars lives right up the block, authorities said after he was taken into custody a short time later. Leo Richard Jones Jr., 69, was dressed all in black when he passed a note "threatening bodily injury" to a teller at the Chase Bank on Cedar Lane shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion

A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Fugitive In Asbury Park Robbery, Stabbing

A 35-year-old fugitive in an Asbury Park robbery and stabbing has been captured by U.S. Marshals, authorities said. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 10:30 a.m. investigators from the Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NYNJ-RFTF), working with embedded personnel from the Asbury Park Police Department, located and arrested Philip Gross.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
386K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy